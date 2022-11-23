The Complete Guide to Eco-Friendly Fuel for Wood-Burning Stoves

Modern wood-burning log burners are an efficient way of heating your home, and when you burn eco-friendly fuels, they can be an environmentally friendly option, too. In fact, according to the Stove Alliance Industry, an eco-design wood-burning stove boasts an efficiency rating of around 80%. So, how do you ensure that you stock your wood-burning stove with eco-friendly fuel? Let’s take a look.

The benefits of wood-burning stoves

Many people are turning to wood-burning stoves because they can be a low-emission and low-carbon way of heating a home. What’s more, when compared to other methods of heating, an eco-design wood-burning stove costs about one-third less than electric heating and approximately 13% less than gas central heating. As the cost of living crisis increases, these savings are only likely to become more pronounced. Another positive aspect of wood-burning stoves is that they can have a positive impact on mental health, with as many as 93% of people agreeing that a wood-burning stove has had a positive impact on their well-being.

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

How to choose the right fuel for your stove

Second only to the installation of the stove itself, the wood that you buy and burn is the biggest thing to think about. You can burn the likes of oak, ash, beech, and birch, all of which produce a good flame with slightly different characteristics. That being said, the species of the wood is not as important as the condition of the wood and where it has been sourced from. First and foremost, you need to make sure that the wood you buy is sustainable, meaning that it has been responsibly sourced and has not been acquired through deforestation.

What’s more, it’s imperative that the wood you burn in your stove is dry, as burning wet wood is illegal in the UK, and it’s harmful to the environment. The best wood for burning in a wood-burning stove is that which has been kiln-dried to a moisture content of 20% or less, as this is ideal for all home fires. Before deciding where to buy fuel for your wood-burning stove, you should check the credentials of the company to ensure that they meet your expectations and source responsible, ethical firewood.

The ideal wood for your home

Homefire’s kiln-dried firewood is the ideal candidate for your wood-burning stove. The firewood is sourced from renewable forests in Latvia and has undergone a kiln-drying process, ensuring that the wood has a moisture content of less than 20% before it is packaged. This ensures that the firewood emits less smoke and burns long and true when used in your wood burner. You can buy kiln-dried firewood in various pack sizes, from a dinky bag to a crate. This allows you to build up a supply of firewood at home, perfect for relying on throughout the cold winter months.

The verdict

The key to buying eco-friendly firewood for your wood-burning stove is doing your research. You need to be confident that the wood you’re buying is sustainably and ethically sourced while maintaining a low moisture content. It’s for these reasons that we recommend Homefire’s kiln-dried firewood, as it’s the ideal option for your wood burner, and it’s available at a great price.