Yevtushenkov Felix Vladimirovich (11.14.1978) is an entrepreneur, top manager, philanthropist, and head of the Board of Trustees of a charitable foundation.

Biography

Felix Yevtushenkov. Childhood and education

Felix Yevtushenkov was born and raised in Moscow. Mr. Yevtushenkov’s childhood differed little from the life of his peers. He studied at a public school and was not a straight-A pupil. He was fond of sports: firstly he attended figure skating section. Then there was hockey, wrestling, and in the senior classes — skiing.

He received his higher education in the Russian capital. He chose the legal direction: in 2000, he graduated from the Griboyedov Institute of International Law and Economics. After 13 years, Felix Yevtushenkov received a second diploma — he studied at the Industrial management department at the Russian State University of Oil and Gas.

The career path of Felix Yevtushenkov

At first, Felix Yevtushenkov worked in the development organization, then held senior positions in several companies. In 2011, at Sistema, he oversaw the consumers and other assets of the holding. Since 2012, he has managed the investment portfolio, which included high-tech businesses.

Yevtushenkov Felix Vladimirovich and IT-sphere

In 2019, a new stage began in the professional biography of Felix Yevtushenkov — he started working in the IT field. In 2019, the IT company showed a revenue increase of 5.5%, and in 2020 — another 5.2%. The telecommunications giant has long ceased to be just a telecom operator. Yevtushenkov Felix Vladimirovich launched a new round of development of investment projects and innovative businesses. So, in the same 2020, the profit from digital solutions grew by 25%. The strategic plans included transforming the business unit into an IT company with a broad ecosystem of digital services. A specialized platform was created to search for promising projects and develop them. Over the three years of operation of this innovation center, 71 pilot projects have been launched. Twenty-six were able to scale (as of April 2021). These are startups from various fields, starting from financial technologies to cloud services. The company also invests in socially significant developments. For example, the annual Social Idea competition presented social initiatives based on IT. The best projects received support and investments from major Russian companies. Among the developments that have already been implemented:

Donorsearch.org — IT platform for blood donor community;

Translation service into Russian Sign Language — SOL;

Climateguard — a device for creating a comfortable microclimate in the rooms;

System of rapid diagnostics of cancer “BIOCHIP”;

Online psychological help service YouTalk.

Similar initiatives at the intersection of technology and social responsibility are also in the interests of the charitable foundation which Felix Yevtushenkov is developing.

Yevtushenkov Felix. Charity system

The charitable foundation has been operating social activities for 18 years. Felix Yevtushenkov has been the head of the Fund’s Board of Trustees since 2018. The organization, in particular, is engaged in searching and implementing innovative tools for solving social problems. In 2018, the foundation launched the Odyssey competition, designed to find high-tech tools to facilitate the work of rescuers when searching for people lost in nature. The project involved 130 engineering teams: developers, programmers, students, and entrepreneurs. The winners received grants to develop their own businesses. The best technical solutions are used by volunteers from the search and rescue squad LizaAlert. Felix Yevtushenkov took part in developing and implementing a new organization’s strategy. The fund accumulated all social initiatives of the corporation on a single platform. The primary vector in the new concept was the career guidance and training program “Lift to the Future”. It has been relaunched to cope with the new reality of pandemics. The online courses are available for registered users on the platform. They can receive individual recommendations on training and internships. The program allows students and young professionals to gain expertise from any location across Russia and thereby benefit companies in the Russian regions. The Charitable Foundation supports sustainable development programs, conducts lectures and courses on ESG topics, helps non-profit organizations and veterans, strives to strengthen the connection between generations, and preserve the memory of Russia’s history. The charitable organization’s initiatives cover more than 25 regions of Russia and 85,000 people. Particular attention is paid to cultural projects. The foundation cooperates with the Russian Museum, helps to introduce digital formats into museum work, and develop an inclusive environment.