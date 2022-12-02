Life at Roedean School: What Pupils Can Expect

Roedean School, an independent day and boarding school near Brighton, in Sussex, is the epitome of a modern girls’ school. Roedean takes a truly holistic approach to education, pairing a strong academic curriculum with countless co-curricular opportunities for girls aged 11 to 18. These opportunities allow the girls to challenge themselves and discover their strengths and passions.

Taking inspiration from the School’s peaceful clifftop setting, and supported by a vibrant House and pastoral community, Roedean girls grow into strong, independent women.

Here, we’ll share a brief overview of what pupils can expect from daily life at Roedean School.

A Day in the Life

A typical Roedean School day officially begins at 8.20 a.m. with form time and registration, though boarders start their morning a little earlier for a 7 a.m. breakfast. Form time is an opportunity for pupils to touch base with their tutors and tutor groups, get some prep done, and socialise through fun activities before lessons begin.

Two daily activity slots, one after lunch and one after school, provide pupils with the space to learn and grow outside of the classroom, and Roedeanians have a wealth of co-curricular activities to choose from, like music rehearsals, sporting training sessions, and a range of clubs such as the Student Newspaper.

After the second activity slot, it’s home time for day pupils and registration and supper for boarders, followed by prep, an evening boarding or year group activity, or some free time.

Pastoral Care

Roedean School recognises that each girl and her situation is unique, which is why the School places pastoral care at the heart of its educational experience. Roedean offers tailored support, working closely with pupils’ families to make sure each girl can thrive and achieve her best.

Roedean’s pastoral care prioritises traditional student outcomes, such as academic success, alongside crucial life skills that young people need to flourish in today’s world, like emotional intelligence, self-awareness, communication skills, and willingness to change.

All staff understand the pastoral provision and ensure pupils feel heard and cared for while encouraging girls to take responsibility for themselves. Additionally, pupils can access the School’s team of pastoral managers every day for support, encouragement, and practical help and advice.

Health Centre

Roedean School’s on-site health centre offers pupils access to a full doctors’ surgery, where professionals can assess girls’ health needs, provide confidential advice, supply first aid, administer medication, offer immunisation programmes, and support pupils with long-term conditions or disabilities.

Healthy Eating

Another important aspect of life at Roedean is the School’s healthy eating ethos. School meals are nutritious and varied, providing girls with the fuel they need to perform in and out of the classroom.

Roedeanians enjoy a rotating menu of dishes and themed meals that cater to dietary requirements and represent the diversity of nationalities in the School. The dining experience at Roedean is a social occasion with a family atmosphere, where girls spend quality time together and staff can informally check in with pupils.

Roedean believes that encouraging informed food and drink choices during childhood contributes to healthy eating habits that will stay with girls throughout their lives. This is why the School promotes healthy eating and helps girls foster positive relationships with food.

House Spirit

House teams lay the foundations of the Roedean community, giving girls the opportunity to build strong friendships and contribute to the School’s sisterhood. Roedean places every boarding and day pupil into one of four houses and all girls participate in a range of weekly competitions and events, with a house winner announced at the end of each term.

From House Shout, the first event of the academic year, where houses write and perform team spirit chants and songs, to cross-country, spelling bees, bake-off, and more, there are plenty of opportunities for pupils to shine and make their teams, and themselves, proud.

Learn more about life at Roedean School.