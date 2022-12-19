5 International Gambling Trends for 2023

When it comes to online gambling, if there is one thing you can count on, the sector will constantly be evolving.

Change is inevitable, whether it comes in the form of new technological advancements or modifications to the laws governing online casinos. It is essential to keep track of the new technological advancements in international online casinos, which is how we came to recognise CasinoTop3 as a source for continuously monitoring changes and remaining abreast of market trends.

Gambling is always changing to accommodate new laws and to make sure that responsible gambling is given close attention. Here are five trends in international online casinos to watch out for in 2023.

Photo by Aidan Howe on Unsplash

Credit Cards Less Common

The goal of online casinos has been to be the pinnacle of convenience, enjoyment, and entertainment. They achieved this by providing gamers with numerous options for making deposits into and withdrawals from their accounts.

Although credit cards are a popular casino payment method, the UKGC ruled it risky for players to use them back in 2020. Online casinos that accept credit card deposits have been outlawed nationwide because doing so amounts to utilising “borrowed money” and could encourage risky gaming practices.

Even though this ban is mainly for the UK, it is becoming the norm in more online casinos worldwide. Since the ban was implemented, e-wallets and open banking solutions have become more common than ever, and we expect this trend to continue in 2023.

Higher Security

Fewer and fewer online casinos are making the cut as European nations impose more regulations and outlaw increasingly prevalent gambling practices.

Many casinos have lost their licences or even left licensed nations, like the UK, Sweden or Germany. This reduces the number of casinos online that are available to players from these regions, making the remaining ones the safest options. It also motivates online casinos to improve their safety measures and find new focus markets and improve their services for users worldwide. The online gambling market has never been safer than it is today. Still, we expect it to be even safer during 2023!

Better Safeguarding for Children

The UKGC has strict guidelines regarding young people and online gaming, which has paved the way for online casinos worldwide.

The UKGC will intervene if there is even the tiniest possibility that a kid would mistake an online slot machine for a fun game. Cute characters, entertaining slot machine themes, and potentially hazardous advertisements shouldn’t be displayed in front of children’s eyes.

These regulations must be followed to the letter if casinos are to thrive in the UK. Even though those rules are not valid everywhere, many online casinos avoid cute objects altogether if they are open to the UK market. If this isn’t done, an operator’s licence may be suspended or subject to a large fine.

The use of cryptocurrency is growing!

As we have already shown, cryptocurrencies have a bright future, and recent trends indicate that they are also on the rise in most parts of the world. Crypto has made a great name for itself in the world of online casinos as the ideal means to place bets and claim wins discreetly and privately.

Although this tendency began before the credit card ban, there’s no denying that it significantly increased afterwards. Bitcoin and Etherium are among the many payment alternatives available to players, and they are now in the lead.

Focus on Mobile Gameplay

The future is mobile in terms of smart devices. The ability to play casino games while on the road has always been a crucial component of the casino experience.

It’s an exciting moment since more people are using mobile phones instead of computers. Online casinos are making a lot of effort to give mobile users a completely optimised version of their websites, with some creating apps to improve their service.

Most operators are currently focused on developing mobile casino games, casino apps, and smart services that appeal to iOS and Android customers. This tendency has been developing for a while, but as technology advances, the casino business must as well, and they are always prepared to do so.