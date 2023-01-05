How to save money on a tight budget

“Save Money.” You must have heard it a thousand times, but when we go through financial crunches, it might look difficult to save as much as you want. Hardships are part of life, and all of us have been through them.

Saving might sound like an impossible task when running on a tight budget. Don’t worry; there are some ways in which we can handle the situation. So keep reading.

Cut back on your expenses

We are not talking about the essentials, but the random ones, which make you happy for some moments but, in the long run, hurt your savings.

Go through your expenses and figure out what can be avoided. Apply your monthly budget to allocate funds for the most important and unavoidable expenses. By doing so, you will save some bucks at the end of the month.

Have a clear savings goals

It is essential for you to know why you are saving; it might be as simple as a watch or a vacation. Also, make sure people around you are aware of your goal. It will help them to keep you motivated, and if you go off track, you can pull back.

When you include family members and ask them to support you, they help you set up boundaries so you can avoid unwanted expenses.

Switch to auto pilot

Now that you have a budget and a goal, the next step is to switch your monthly savings to autopilot. You can open another account and automatically move money from your salary account to the new account as soon as you get paid.

Look for a 0 balance bank account; such an account is free of any maintenance charges, and you earn interest on every penny you put in it. Kotak811 zero balance savings account is a good option to look at. The account offers multiple benefits, such as a free virtual debit card, a lifetime free credit card and other investment options.

Hard hit debts

This is applicable to those who have to take care of credit card bills. Going debt-free is the ultimate way to save more. When you don’t owe money, you can save as much as you want. Regular payments will ensure you are dealing with debt payments in a systematic manner, and they will also lead to a good credit score.

Sell your old stuff

We hold on to stuff, thinking some day we will use it again. But let’s just be honest. That someday never arrives. On the contrary, if we go ahead and sell them, someone might benefit, and we can make some extra money.

So, if you have a camera sleeping in your cupboard or a bicycle eating dust in your garage, go ahead and sell it. There is no harm when we outgrow our interests. We can always find a new hobby.

Online shopping and subscriptions

Do you really need multiple music streaming subscriptions? And what about other platforms? The answer is probably no. Too many subscriptions will definitely spoil the broth. So go ahead and free yourself from unwanted subscriptions.

The same goes for online shopping. Ecommerce will never run out of sales and offers. So, hold on to your money before you go out and shop online. Being smart while spending is a skill, so learn more on how to adapt to it as it will benefit your finances.