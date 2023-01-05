Solutions available for single-glazed windows – homeowners guide

Are you living in a period house that is still equipped with single-glazed windows? Do you feel cold air coming into the room despite your best efforts to keep drafts at bay? If so, don’t fret – plenty of solutions are available for improving these older windows’ efficiency!

In this guide, we’ll walk you through all your options and explain how each can upgrade your home with improved energy loss prevention.

Read on for more detailed explanations about what single glazing is, why it needs to be updated, and which retrofit methods could help save you money on heating bills.

Single glazing is outdated, and here is why?

Single glazing does not provide efficient insulation from heat and cold; it can be noisy in windy weather and deteriorate your wooden window frames quickly due to the build-up of condensation.

Fortunately, several solutions are available to you if you want to keep period wooden sash windows and improve your property’s overall energy efficiency.

Here are some of them.

Alternative to replacing single-pane windows

The most obvious is window replacement; there is a lot of in-depth information available on this subject, so we will not cover it in this article. Rather than discussing obvious window replacement options, let’s explore other solutions that will save energy and protect your historic window.

1. Replacing single-glazed panes with double-glazing

While this may be more expensive than secondary glazing, it is by far the most effective solution. Retrofitting your single glazing with vacuum-insulated units will make your property much more energy efficient, reduce noise levels and make your property much more secure. The new glass is designed to fit seamlessly into the old frames, meaning your sash windows will look exactly as they did prior to retrofitting.

2. Secondary Glazing

This involves adding a second line of glazing into your existing window from the inside, creating an additional barrier that stops the cold from entering your home. This option also works well for Grade 2 listed properties as it does not require permission from conservation authorities.

3. Window Film

This thin film is applied to the inside of your windows, helping to reduce heat loss and prevent cold draughts. In addition, it shields floors and furnishings from damaging UV rays that can cause fading. Although glass retrofitting and secondary glazing are more effective, they can be too expensive for many homeowners. However, a relatively cheaper window film option that does not require any carpentry skills for installation is available to those on a tight budget and with a basic DIY skillset.

4. Draught proofing installation

If your windows have gaps or draughts, you can use insulation strips specially designed for windows to fill them in and reduce heat loss.

This is a relatively inexpensive solution that can be effective in reducing energy bills and making your home more comfortable but depending on the type of draught-proofing, whether it is temporary or permanent, this method may require some extensive carpentry knowledge.

How much heat is lost through single glazing?

Single glazing loses much more heat than double-glazed windows, as well as letting in more noise and dust. On average, single glazing will lose 10-25% of the heat from your home compared to a double-glazed window with good quality double-glazing units. This can lead to higher heating bills and an uncomfortable living environment.

U-value of single-glazed windows

The U-value of single-glazed windows is usually around 4.9W/m2K, meaning that it can lose up to four times more heat than double-glazed windows with a U-value of 0.7-1.4W/m2K. This makes double glazing much more efficient and cost-effective for homeowners in the long run

Do single-glazed windows cause damp?

Single-glazed windows are now associated with dampness, however, they are just one of the contributors to the conditions that cause dampness in your home.

The dampness could potentially lead to mould growth in the long term. Therefore it is important to make sure that single-glazed windows have adequate draught-proofing to reduce any potential damp issues.

Furthermore, collecting excess water from your windows and adequately heating your home will maximize the effects.

Do you lose heat through double-glazing?

Double glazing is significantly more efficient at retaining heat than single glazing. However, it does still lose some heat.

This can be minimised by using vacuum-insulated double-glazing units with a low U-Value of below 0.8, which is the equivalent of the well-insulated external wall.

Conclusion

Single glazing is outdated and thermally inefficient when compared to windows with double-glazed or triple-glazed units.

It can be expensive to replace single-glazed windows with double-glazed units. However, there are other less costly options available such as retrofitting, that can improve the thermal performance of the original windows.