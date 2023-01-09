Newcraighall development goes to community consultation

Leading affordable housing specialists Cullross Ltd have submitted plans for an exciting residential development on land to the east of Glennie Road in Newcraighall, Musselburgh.

If approved, the development would see 220 mixed-residential units, including flats, colony flats and townhouses.

The development may include retail and commercial space and comes with associated parking, green space, bicycle storage and refuge stores.

The CGI has shown how the property may look.

Cullross Ltd has nearly 60 years of combined experience designing, developing, and building new homes and specialising in affordable housing projects.

A proposal of application notice was submitted to Edinburgh City Council in December, signifying the formal notice of intent to submit a planning application following a minimum 12-week period of consultation.

The development team has organised two statutory in-person community consultations on Wednesday, 11 January and Wednesday, 8 February 2023, between 4–8 pm at Craigmillar Now, 58 Newcraighall Rd, Edinburgh, EH15 3HS.

Members of the development team will be available to answer questions about the project, and exhibition boards of the early designs will be available to view.

For those unable to attend the event, a project website will launch on 11 January at 9 am with copies of the exhibition boards (www.newcraighall.com).

Mark Beaton, Director of Cullross Ltd., said: “We are delighted to share our early-stage plans for much-needed housing in the Newcraighall area.

“As part of the consultation process, we will present our initial plans to the community to hear their views and answer any questions they may have.

“As a company, we place a premium on a strong relationship and collaboration with the community, and we hope as many residents as possible attend these consultations.

“We invite the community to attend and look forward to hearing their views.”