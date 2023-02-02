Aberdeen “reject” Declan Gallagher fires back after St Mirren’s 3-1 win

ST MIRREN star Declan Gallagher has fired a cheeky shot at former club Aberdeen with a photo of himself enjoying a drink from a Starbucks cup – labelled for an “Aberdeen reject”.

The Paisley side recorded a 3-1 win at Pittodrie last night after a controversial red card for Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie left the Dons down to ten men for over 80 minutes.

To add insult to injury, all three Saints goals were scored by players who had previously plied their trade at Aberdeen.

The Scotland international nodded home the third St Mirren goal. Credit: St Mirren

Goalscorers Gallagher and Curtis Main were subsequently labelled “Aberdeen rejects” by former Dons captain Willie Miller, who was on co-commentary duties on RedTV, Aberdeen’s in-house streaming service.

Now St Mirren have taken to social media this morning to post the image of Gallagher.

The image shows Gallagher taking a swig from a white Starbucks cup, with the words “Aberdeen reject” written on the side, in place of where the coffee chain’s staff would usually write a customer’s name.

The club’s post read: “Topping up after a late night.”

The post has since attracted hundreds of likes with dozens of comments from Saints fans who reacted in hilarity to the club’s jibe.

Unsurprisingly Saints fans have been quick to revel in the ecstasy of victory with many loving the post.

Ronnie Laing said: “The banter the now is class.”

Peter Clark said: “Love it big man, Steve Tosh and Willie Miller were totally disrespectful.”

Gordon Russell said: “Are you watching Willie?”

Tucker Patterson said: “Too good for Aberdeen.”

Aberdeen have suffered a dip in form lately and were forced to relieve boss Jim Goodwin of his duties as manager on Saturday following a 6-0 defeat to Hibs at Easter Road.

This came after their shocking Scottish Cup exit at the hands of minnows Darvel last Monday.