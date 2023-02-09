Want to Get Ahead This Year? You Could Buy a Title

The experts tell us that there are as many routes to success as there are people.

If this is true, then we may as well pursue success on our own terms, perhaps including more enjoyable aspects and pleasant perks than has typically been thought possible in the old conventional directives for getting ahead.

If you’d like to put your own stamp on your journey to fame and fortune, there’s a little-known shortcut for becoming the kind of person who enjoys power, influence, esteem, respect and even the odd travel upgrade.

Curious?

Welcome to the secret fast-track of buying genuine royal and noble titles.

Buying Titles – An Ancient Practice

The practice of buying titles is not a new thing – for centuries, aristocratic families have been known to offer their heritage, history and titles to those who recognise the value of a genuine noble title, and have the means to acquire one.

The kings and queens of old also have a history of strategically granting aristocratic ranks and rights, sometimes in appreciation for more subtle gestures of support, but at times these ‘ennoblements’ have been purely transactional exchanges. King James I even created an entire new class of noble titles for sale, in order to fund his wars and explorations – this is where so many Baronets originate from.

Why would kings, queens and nobles buy and sell aristocratic titles? Because they know just how valuable the right title, social rank or family lineage can be.

The Benefits Of Buying A Title

Imagine you’re making a booking at one of the top restaurants in your area, and the staff member asks for your name to make the reservation.

Do you think that they may take a little bit more notice if you tell them that you are Duke Such & Such, or that you are Countess Something Or Other, than if you were plain old Mr Blogs or Mrs Jones?

If you did, you’d be right.

Even in these modern times when the legal rights and political sway of nobles are a fraction of what they once were, there’s still no question that the majority of ordinary people are impressed, or at least curious, by those with a title in front of their name.

The benefits go beyond luxurious living and upgrading your personal life. If you have altruistic goals, such as charitable work, a vision for a foundation or a passion for conservation projects for example, you’re likely to find more doors open to you when you introduce yourself with an aristocratic title.

Even the purchase itself can serve to help the world in a number of ways, as many vendors make contributions to worthwhile causes, such as reforestation or the conservation of historic properties, all while preserving the rich history of the nobility of the past.

The good news is that these perks and benefits are not just for those lucky enough to have been born into the right families – i.e. those who have inherited genuine noble titles or aristocratic lineage. The many benefits for being a bona fide member of the aristocracy are available to those willing to invest in the few rare nobility titles that occasionally become available.

How To Buy A Noble Title

While it’s true that anyone could call themselves a Count or a Duchess, if you have plans to become someone important in the right circles, you’ll likely want your noble title to be genuine and authentic, so you can proudly claim to be the aristocrat that you are.

In the past, during the Middle Ages when the aristocracy was emerging, things were a little less formal. A loyal subject would be granted a Dukedom from the king or queen and that would be that.

These days, you’re probably not surprised to learn that it’s a much more formal and official process. There are legal requirements to be considered, as well as a number of formal processes to be completed.

This is why many discerning buyers of titles turn to one of the few reputable agents who are experienced in the buying and selling of genuine noble titles, as well as all the relevant paperwork and documentation required.

These experts also have contacts from decades of connections within the noble families or Europe, and they can usually source some of the more prestigious and rare aristocratic titles, or even sometimes royal titles.

So if you could see yourself as a German prince, or you think you might get more exciting invitations as a Duchess, or you imagine being introduced as a Count could open a few more doors and invite a higher calibre business opportunity, you might like to consider whether buying a title would make for a savvy career move.

It would certainly make for some interesting conversations at dinner parties. It could even affect the type of people you find yourself sitting next to.