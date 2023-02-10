How do I identify ineffective keywords

Whether you work at a London PPC agency or are a business owner, Google Ads is an essential part of an effective online marketing strategy, providing them with the opportunity to reach a targeted audience and drive conversions.

However, in order to maximise the return on investment from your Google Ads campaigns, it is important to identify and eliminate any ineffective keywords. These keywords can be draining your budget without providing you with the desired results, which is why it is crucial to keep an eye on your campaigns and ensure they are working as they should be.

In this article, we are going to cover the topic of keywords and how you can identify which should be excluded.

Understanding Keywords and Their Importance

Keywords play a vital role in your Google Ads campaigns, as they determine which search queries your ads will appear for. Therefore, it is important to choose keywords that are relevant to your business and are likely to attract the right audience. For example, if you sell handmade candles, your keywords should include terms like “handmade candles,” “scented candles,” and “candle gifts.”

However, not all keywords are created equal, and some may not be as effective as you think. This can happen for a variety of reasons, such as low search volume, high competition, or poor relevance. In such cases, it is important to identify these keywords and remove them from your campaigns to avoid wasting your budget on ineffective clicks.

Identifying Ineffective Keywords

To identify ineffective keywords, you need to keep an eye on your campaign performance metrics, such as click-through rate (CTR), conversion rate, and cost per click (CPC). These metrics will give you a clear indication of which keywords are performing well and which are not, and you can use this information to make informed decisions about your campaigns.

Low Click-Through Rate (CTR)

A low CTR means that your ads are not getting the attention they deserve, which could indicate that your keywords are not relevant or attractive to your target audience.

To improve your CTR, you need to carefully analyse your keywords and adjust your ad copy to make it more appealing and relevant. You may also consider using more specific, long-tail keywords to target a more relevant audience.

Low Conversion Rate

A low conversion rate could indicate that the traffic your ads are generating is not the right audience for your business. This could be because your keywords are not relevant enough or because the messaging in your ads is not compelling enough to drive conversions.

To improve your conversion rate, you need to review your keywords and ad copy and make any necessary adjustments to resonate better with your target audience.

High Cost per Click (CPC)

A high CPC means that you are paying more for each click on your ads, which could be a sign that your keywords are too competitive. This could be because the competition for these keywords is high or because your ad relevance and quality scores are low.

To reduce your CPC, you may consider using long-tail keywords or adjusting your ad copy to make it more relevant and appealing.

Conclusion

Identifying and eliminating ineffective keywords from your Google Ads campaigns is crucial for maximising your return on investment. By monitoring your campaign performance metrics and making the necessary adjustments, you can ensure that your ads are reaching the right audience and driving conversions. Remember, the success of your campaigns depends on the relevance and quality of your keywords, so take the time to analyse them and make any necessary changes.