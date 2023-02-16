Rejuvenating Fertility Center Offers PRP Therapy As Novel Treatment for Miscarriages and Failed Implantation

New York, NY – Rejuvenating Fertility Center (RFC) is pleased to offer a new cutting-edge technological breakthrough that could offer a potential treatment for those who have experienced multiple miscarriages or failed IVF treatment due to poor implantation.

Miscarriage is a common occurrence, affecting an estimated 15-25% of known pregnancies. However, the actual rate of miscarriage may be even higher, as many occur before a woman even knows she is pregnant. Part of this support, especially in women who have suffered multiple miscarriages, is identifying the problem. Recurrent pregnancy loss (RPL), also known as recurrent miscarriages, is defined as the occurrence of two or more consecutive pregnancy losses. This can be a physically and emotionally distressing experience for couples trying to conceive, and the underlying cause can be difficult to determine.

Even though factors such as age, health status, and the presence of certain genetic or chromosomal abnormalities increase the risk of miscarriages, the uterus itself plays a huge role in holding a pregnancy. Thus one must ensure that the inside lining of the uterus is thick and sticky.

RFC’s founder and medical director, Dr. Zaher Merhi, M.D., HCLD, a board-certified Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility specialist, states that RFC clinics are excited to offer Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy, a procedure that offers new hope to those who have suffered multiple miscarriages or multiple failed implantation following IVF treatment.

“Any woman who has endured 2 or more first trimester miscarriages needs to be evaluated,” he says. “We call it a RPL work up. Some reasons include chromosomal anomalies in the fetus, chromosomal abnormalities in the parents, antiphospholipid syndrome, anatomic factors (such as uterine septum), hormonal factors (such as hypothyroidism), and high sperm DNA fragmentation. However, while sometimes the RPL work up will reveal the reason for the miscarriages, we have found that 50% of miscarriages occur for unknown reasons. Additionally, “Some controversial reasons for miscarriage may include fibroids, polyps, infections in the vagina or cervix, high immunity (elevated NK cells), PCOS, psychological issues (such as stress or depression), or environmental factors.”

“The treatment we use is based on the reason for the miscarriages, if the reason can be identified,” says Dr. Merhi. “Whether or not the reason can be determined, we have found through extensive research that PRP infusion inside the uterus can be an effective treatment for recurrent miscarriages and failed implantation.”

PRP therapy is a procedure that involves using a woman’s own blood plasma, which is rich in growth factors, to stimulate the growth and maturation of the lining of the uterus leading to thicker and stickier internal lining of the uterus where implantation happens. The following are the steps involved in the procedure:

Blood Draw: A sample of the woman’s blood is drawn and placed in a centrifuge to separate the plasma and platelets from the red and white blood cells.

PRP Preparation: The plasma is then processed to concentrate the platelets and growth factors.

Infusion of PRP: The concentrated PRP is then infused into the uterus with tiny non-painful catheter via the cervical canal.

Despite its frequency, the experience of losing a pregnancy can be devastating, and it’s important for those who have experienced a miscarriage to receive support and care. Evaluation by a specialist in reproductive medicine may be necessary to identify and treat the underlying cause of recurrent pregnancy loss.

“Uterine PRP is a novel fertility treatment that is still in the experimental phase, but it holds great promise for many women and we perform it on a daily basis at RFC,” says Dr. Merhi. “This procedure aims to revitalize the uterus thus helping women who have suffered multiple miscarriages or failed implantation carry their own baby and avoid the expensive surrogacy path. We, at RFC, feel that PRP, both in the uterus and for ovarian rejuvenation, is a promising new option for women who are facing fertility challenges.”

