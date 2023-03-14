Applying For A Canadian Visa: What You Need To Know

Applying for a visa is always going to be a little different, depending on where you are looking to go. Canada visa applications – as well as their immigration policy – are simpler than most, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t look into every detail before you go ahead and apply.

No matter whether you’re looking to live in Canada, visit on vacation or study for a few years, it’s important to make sure that your visa application is perfect and that nothing stands between you and a smooth arrival into the country.

There Are Plenty Of Different Options

With this in mind, here are five important things to remember and consider before you set off on your journey: work visas, study visas, visitor visas, temporary visas, as well as permanent residency and express entry. If you are looking to move to the country as a permanent resident and as soon as possible, Express Entry is a good way to do it. The process includes being placed into a draw with points assigned to you based on your background information. You could wait as little as six months to be chosen in this instance.

There Are Varying Processing Times

As with all visas, there will be a processing time in which you have to wait to learn the progress of your application. Each visa application will have a different processing time ircc depending on the type. As mentioned before, the Express Entry system averages out at six months. Study permits, on the other hand, average nine weeks, with work permits sometimes going to 62 weeks and tourist visas taking anywhere between 21 to 484 days.

You Can Sponsor Your Family

If you are looking to move to Canada, you can also choose a family sponsorship program, which allows citizens to sponsor family members for permanent residence. A Canadian Super Visa is also another way to give temporary visas for parents and grandparents of permanent residents – allowing them to stay in Canada for up to two years, multiple times over ten years. Both of these options should definitely be looked into if they apply to you.

Always Make Sure Your Information Is Correct

On a practical point, it goes without saying that, in order to actually get into Canada, you need to make sure all of your information is 100% correct. Just as you would for any job application, you need to know the mistakes to avoid when filling the form. If it is not, then not only will you potentially be refused entry, but the processing time is going to last far longer than it should. Check and double-check your application to ensure every detail is accurate and you haven’t let yourself down with any oversight.

Take A Look At What You Can And Can’t Bring

After finishing your visa application, it’s also essential that you read through the terms. Even if you are just going for a vacation visa, you need to make sure you know the items to pack when travelling and – more importantly – the items not to pack. Firearms, food, cultural property, health products, tobacco products, and cash over $10,000 are all on the list of restrictions. Look at this list and make sure that you do not fall at the final hurdle.