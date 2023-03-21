Buckie Folk Urged To Get On Their Bike

Peoplehood, in collaboration with Cycling UK and Moray Council, are urging local people to get healthier by getting on their bikes with the launch of Buckie Bike Club on Monday 27 March from 2-4pm.

The initiative is designed to increase healthy living amongst older people in the local area as part of the wider Peoplehood project, which was started in Buckie in 2021 by specialist housing and care provider, Blackwood Homes and Care.

The launch event will take place at the Buckie High School grounds, where a new bike storage facility will also be unveiled.

The bike storage facility is dedicated to the memory of Anita Milne, who recently passed away. Anita was instrumental in setting up the Buckie Active Travel Group and was an active member the Buckie community.

At the event, all attendees, who can sign up for the Peoplehood project for free, will have the opportunity to try out a range of bikes, including e-bikes for people with low mobility, adaptive bikes for people with disabilities, manual pedal bikes for adults, and there will also be bikes available for younger people.

Everybody in the Buckie community is encouraged to attend and join in the fun.

The Buckie Bike Club is just the start of the project’s cycling programme, which will be officially launched later in the year.

The programme will also include community-led bike rides, confidence-building cycling sessions, cycle group leader training, and a bike lending scheme.

Peoplehood’s Sustaining Physical Activity Lead Vivienne McNiven says the Buckie Bike Club will be a fun way for local people to keep fit and have fun.

Vivienne said: “We believe that cycling is a fantastic way to stay healthy, explore the local area, and meet new people.

“We are committed to providing accessible and inclusive cycling opportunities for all members of the community, and we look forward to seeing as many people as possible at the Buckie Bike Club launch event.”