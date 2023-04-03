Essential Tips to Help You Catch Your First Fish

Photo by Sticker Mule on Unsplash

Some people say it’s all about fishing, not catching, but there is no doubt that catching a fish after hours of waiting is highly satisfying and rewarding. But to get one, you need to know what to do. Here are some tips on how to catch the first fish!

Do Your Research

Before you go fishing, be sure that you have done your homework. Learn a bit more about different methods of fishing, various species, and their behaviors. Be sure to verify what the best time of the day and season is to catch the fish you want to get.

Remember about the general rule that fishing early in the morning or late in the evening can be most rewarding. Dusk and dawn are parts of the day that fish bite best. Fish avoid hot areas and prefer to be active during cooler hours. Remember that direct sunlight is not your friend when it comes to fishing: on sunny days, opt for more shaded spots. You can also try your luck when the clouds cover the sky.

Pick the Right Lure

Take different color lures with you. Fish can be attracted to different colors, depending on the time of the day and the color of water. If you have no luck with one lure, try with another. Usually, lures work best if they are similar to the color of the water.

You have to pay attention to the shape and the size of your lure. It should be similar to the things a particular species eats daily. Even if you have a big lure, fish might pass next to it unbothered if it’s not something they usually eat.

Adjust Your Gear to the Fish You Want to Get

Before you get into fishing “for real”, you might not want to invest your money in expensive gear. You can start with more economical versions of a rod and reel. However, be sure that your gear is adjusted to the fish you want to catch. The reel that might get you a lovely big bass won’t work in the water full of tiny fish, and vice versa: micro-jigs which are perfect for small fish won’t be able to handle a bass. FindyourFish.net has many materials on fishing gear – worth checking if you are preparing to catch your first fish!

Learn more about the fish you wish to catch, where they live, when they are active, and get the particular gear for them. Later, when you feel more advanced, you can add new gear to your collection and pursue different species of fish.

Be Patient

When it comes to fishing, it cannot be highlighted enough: patience is the key. You might be lucky and get your fish seconds after tossing the line into the water. However, that won’t happen most often. Most fishermen have to wait for a long time to get a fish.

The most important thing is to not lose your patience and give up. With time, you will feel the benefits of fishing and enjoy the whole process, and by developing your skills, you will also find catching fish a much easier task.