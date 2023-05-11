9 Tips for Heading Back Into the Office After Maternity Leave

You’ve done something incredible. You gave birth to a happy and healthy little human. After twelve weeks cozied up in the little cocoon of maternity leave, you may feel slightly overwhelmed about leaving your little one and heading back to work.

You aren’t alone. So many new mamas feel this way when it comes time to leave their new babies. Yes, elements of returning to the office will be challenging. You are going to miss those sweet baby snuggles. Getting your morning started after another sleepless night might be problematic. But challenging does not mean impossible. You simply need the right tools for a successful transition back to work.

Photo by freestocks on Unsplash

We’ve arranged nine tips and tricks with essential post-partum products to help you get back into the swing of things after your maternity leave. Whether you need an extra energy boost in the morning, protective eye gear to keep you safe, or a breast pump that’s easy to take with you anywhere, this list has you covered.

1. Boost Your Breakfast With MCT Powder From BUBS Naturals

Mornings as a new mother are particularly challenging. After waking up multiple times in the night to feed your little one, you may not be feeling fresh as a daisy when your alarm goes off. You don’t want any groggy energy getting in your way once you head back into the office.

Try adding a scoop of BUBS Naturals MCT powder to your morning coffee, juice, or smoothie. While most MCT supplements come in oil form, BUBS packs theirs into an efficient and easily soluble powder making it the perfect solution for a mom on the go. Not only is it quick and easy to toss in your work bag, but as a powder, MCT is gentler on your digestive system and can get to your liver faster to give you the energy boost you crave.

Unlike caffeine, MCT utilizes fatty acids to fuel your brain and provide sustained mental clarity throughout the day. When your mind is pulled in a thousand directions between work and baby every day, a little extra focus provided by MCT powder can go a long way.

2. Claim Your Workspace in Advance Using Eden’s Hot Desk Booking Solutions

If you work in a hybrid environment, you have the benefit of still having quality time with your baby even after your maternity leave is over. However, there will still be days when you are expected to be in the office for meetings and projects, or you may need a day without distractions to get some work done.

Claim your workspace in advance using Eden’s hot desk booking solutions to ensure you have the tools you need to conquer your to-do list. Eden empowers employees by allowing them to choose their workspace based on their unique needs. Your company can set up neighborhoods for specific departments. Even if you don’t have a permanent desk as a hybrid employee, booking your desk with Eden allows you to work closely with your team and stay on track.

As a new Mom, you’ll need to plan every week in advance, especially if you and your partner both work in hybrid environments. Eden’s desk booking gives you the power to choose which days work best for you to be in the office and which workspace suits your needs. It also allows you to plan out your week in advance to help you find more balance as you return to work.

3. Pump on the Go With the Portable BabyBuddha Breast Pump

Returning to the office can seem incredibly daunting if you’ve been breastfeeding your baby. You are going to miss those intimate moments of feeding throughout the day. However, just because you are in the office doesn’t mean your milk supply has to dry up. You’ll need to talk with your employer about setting aside a space for you to pump when you return to work.

Any working mom knows that a quality breast pump is a necessity that grants her the freedom to return to her previous life. The portable battery-operated BabyBuddha breast pump allows working mamas to pump discreetly from anywhere — no struggling with long cables and chunky power packs. Baby Buddha’s pump is lightweight enough to hang from a lanyard around your neck.

Baby Buddha’s pump has fifteen comfort settings, six levels of stimulation, and nine levels of expression. Plus, you can choose to either single or double pump. You can find the settings that work best for you and ensure you still produce the milk your baby needs on the days you two aren’t together.

If you’re a new mama, make sure to check with your insurance provider before purchasing a breast pump out of pocket. Your health insurance is legally required to cover the cost of breast pumps and any breastfeeding counseling you may need. Contact your insurance to see if your plan covers the Baby Buddha pump.

4. Keep Milk Fresh All Day With Skip Hop’s Grab and Go Double Bottle Bag

Once you pump, you’ll want to ensure your milk stays fresh to bring back home to your baby. This insulated Grab and Go Double Bottle Bag from Skip Hop keeps bottles fresh all day. The adorable bag includes a freezer pack to keep your milk cold for hours. Now you can conveniently keep your bottles close to you at work rather than leave them in the office fridge.

Keep an extra at home for your partner or the nanny to have when they bring your baby on an adventure. In addition to keeping milk cold, the insulated Grab and Go Double Bottle Bag can also keep milk warm. Baby’s milk will keep at the perfect temperature for feeding in the bag. Plus, the stroller strap makes it ideal for a baby on the go.

5. Prevent Leaks With Bamboobie’s Washable Nursing Pads

Another all-too-common occurrence for breastfeeding moms are the unsightly wet spots on their blouse once they return to work. You are doing an amazing thing by producing nourishment for your child. However, these spots can make for an awkward moment during a work presentation.

Keep your clothes dry all day with Bamboobie’s soft machine-washable nursing pads. Their pads, made from bamboo and cotton velour, are super soft, making them ideal for all-day wear at work. Unlike traditional single-use nursing pads, you can simply toss them in your washing machine after you wear them and use them again and again.

If you also struggle with overnight leaks, their eight-pack of nursing pads also includes a set of thicker fleece-lined pads intended for overnight wear. No more waking up in the middle of the night with a wet milk spot on your sheets. With Bamboobies, you’ll wake up dry and comfortable — ready to start your day.

6. Keep Yourself Protected With Stoggles Prescription Safety Glasses

If you’re returning to a healthcare position as a nurse, dental hygienist, or doctor, you’ll want to use the proper PPE (personal protection equipment) to keep yourself healthy. Babies are particularly vulnerable to germs since they haven’t yet had a chance to build up immunity, so you don’t want to bring any dangerous germs back home and expose your little one.

In addition to wearing a mask and gloves, you should also take extra precautions to cover your eyes. Face shields, however, are cumbersome and uncomfortable — especially for those who also wear prescription glasses. Stoggle’s prescription safety glasses provide all-around eye protection and prescription lenses.

Even if you don’t work in healthcare, you may be exposed to harsh chemicals in a lab or dirt and debris on a job site. Don’t let eye trouble keep you out of work and away from your baby. Protecting your eyes with Stoggle’s prescription safety glasses will ensure you can put your best foot forward as a mother and an employee.

7. Let Navi Help You Find the Perfect Cellphone Plan So Family Can Reach You Wherever You Are

One of the hardest parts about going back to work as a new mom is how much you will miss your sweet baby back at home. Being apart from them for the first time can be difficult, and it’s okay if you experience separation anxiety. Ensure you can check in on them throughout the workday with a cellphone plan with coverage at your office.

Let Navi help you compare popular plans, like T-Mobile vs. Verizon, to help you choose the best plan for your family’s needs. Navi will show you whose 4G or 5G coverage is stronger in your area, guaranteeing your afternoon Facetime call with your caregiver will be crystal clear.

Whatever you need in a cellphone plan, Navi can help you find it. Plus, Navi will compare the price and data between plans so you can get the data you need for work and play at an affordable rate. You can even see which plans offer extra perks like access to Disney+ to entertain you and your baby after a long day at work or mobile hotspot access for getting work done on the go.

8. Get Your Body Back With Dr. Kellyann’s 5 Day Cleanse

Being pregnant, giving birth, and recovering post-partum all have a serious effect on your body. Even after twelve weeks of maternity leave, your body may not feel or look as it did before. Remember, that’s okay! You did something extraordinary and grew a whole human being.

It’s essential to eat healthy as a new mom as you’re providing nutrients for yourself and your little one. You are also still allowed to want to get your groove back. Dr. Kellyann’s 5 day cleanse can help you get back to your pre-pregnancy body in a healthy way.

This 5 day cleanse isn’t a deprivation-based juice cleanse. Instead, Dr. Kellyann’s 5 day cleanse includes nutrient-rich bone broths, delicious smoothies, and detoxifying Lemon Sips. Plus, her book teaches tips and tricks to eat smarter to create a sustainable diet and stay on track after the five days are up.

Breastfeeding is one of the most nutrient-demanding stages of a woman’s life. Nutrient-rich snacks like Dr. Kellyann’s shakes and soups can help you make the smart choice when your stomach starts rumbling. Even if you aren’t trying to lose weight, this kit can provide the essential snacks you need to conquer long days back at the office.