Rui Pinto verdict postponed until July 2023

34-year-old hacker Rui Pinto started his trial in September 2020. The verdict is now postponed until July 13, 2023. According to Pinto’s lawyer, Francisco Teixeira da Mota, the delay “is a technical matter.” Most likely, the result will not end in Pinto’s favor.

Pinto faces 90 hacking offenses and attempted extortion. Pinto’s targets included some of the biggest names in European football, such as the Portuguese football club Sporting Lisbon, Doyen Sports, the Portuguese Football Federation, and the Portuguese Public Prosecutor’s Office. Famous players also fell captive to Pinto’s schemes.

Football Leaks is one of the largest breaches of information in sports history. Pinto stole about 18.6 million confidential documents, and more information was released as the years progressed. This is not Pinto’s first time undertaking such a feat. However, he denies many of the claims thrown against him.

The original court date was scheduled for April 18, 2023. However, due to the complexity of Pinto’s crimes, postponing was the logical order of events. Margarida Alves is the presiding judge of the case.

Verdict postponed, bad news for the hacker

People in the sports community are patiently awaiting the final verdict of the Rui Pinto case. Due to the delay, the case may end with stricter consequences. The magnitude of Pinto’s crimes reaches new levels never seen before in European football.

Considering top sports moguls were stripped of their privacy and personal documents throughout the Football Leaks saga, Pinto may get out with more than a simple fine this time. The 500,000 to one million Euros requested from Nelio Lucas alone incites a more profound consequence in this case. This evidence leaves Pinto as anything but innocent.

As July 13, 2023, approaches, the football community, sports leaders, law officials, lawyers, and Rui Pinto eagerly await the court’s final decision on this long-winded case.