How Can You Find Out if You Have a Vitamin Deficiency?

It’s been estimated that at some point in every person’s life, they will find themselves deficient in important vitamins. Without these nutrients, even the most active and fit person could find their body suffering the consequences. We all know the main vitamins (A, B, C, D, E and K), but what you might not know is that the modern diet actually results in us lacking them far more commonly than we receive the recommended daily allowance.

Why Are Vitamins So Important?

From healthy brain function, to a resilient immune system and even controlling blood pressure; if your body doesn’t receive the vitamins that it requires, it won’t take long until you begin to suffer internally, as well as externally. Life extension goals can be all but forgotten because, without a regular intake of vitamins, research has shown that years can be lost from a person’s life. It’s not just the lack of longevity to worry about either; in fact, there are numerous diseases and medical conditions that have been associated with vitamin deficiencies.

How Can You Check That Your Vitamin Count Is Suitable?

There are two ways really. The first is to get a blood test and request that the analysis focuses on the key vitamins that are present within your bloodstream. The second is a far more convenient way to ensure that your vitamin intake is up to date; taking daily supplements. By using this method, your body will have no choice but to absorb the necessary vitamins and minerals, with any excess vitamins either being stored for use at another point in time or expelled from your body harmlessly within your waste.

What Happens If You Don’t Get Your Vitamins?

One of the most common things to happen, regardless of the vitamin deficiency, is fatigue. This is because your body will be working overtime to source the nutrition that it needs from anywhere else in your body. Next, depending on the vitamin that you are deficient in, you could find your organs beginning to struggle to function, you could suffer from memory loss, your eyesight could become damaged with blurry vision and your health will begin to decline in general – and all of these are common problems.

It’s not just the internal components of your body that could experience these symptoms either, it’s also outside too, with hair loss being far more prominent in those with vitamin deficiencies, as well as dry and flaky skin, tired-looking eyes and numerous other physical symptoms that could affect how you look (and therefore how you feel as far as your confidence is concerned).

This is why doctors and medical experts around the world recommend taking vitamins within their daily dosage limit, either in liquid form, as a capsule, or in the form of a tablet. Once the vitamins enter your body on a consistent basis, you’ll soon begin to feel better and you’ll get to trust that the right nutrition is making its way into your body to improve your overall health and well-being.