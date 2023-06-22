Scotland saddles up to mark 10 years of Stobo Castle Ladies Day

Grab your ticket for Scotland’s biggest and most prestigious raceday

REVELLERS will dress to impress at the 10th instalment of Stobo Castle Ladies Day at Musselburgh Racecourse – the final year the event will be sponsored by the luxurious spa resort.

A celebration of fashion, live music, delectable food and drink and world-class racing proves Scotland’s biggest and most prestigious five-star event is not just for the ladies.

Taking place on 11 August, the annual sell-out raceday will celebrate the 10-year reign of Stobo Castle’s Ladies Day with a special celebrity guest DJ, a stylish party atmosphere, five-star racing and prestigious fashion prizes worth over £4000.

Elliott Winyard Managing Director at Stobo Castle, said: “Ladies Day at Musselburgh Racecourse has always been a prime fixture in the raceday calendar and to mark our 10th year of sponsorship, this year’s event is set to be the best yet.

“We have loved being a part of such a fantastic and prevalent day in Scotland and are looking forward to seeing what delights are in store for the event in the coming years with some big plans in the works!”

An array of packages are available to further elevate the event experience for revellers, including a luxury afternoon tea experience set in the five-star Picnic Pavilion Marquee.

Racegoers are encouraged to come dressed to impress with prizes for the Best Dressed and Best Hat competitions in collaboration with female-owned and family-run business, Powder Design UK, for this year’s Style Awards.

The top prize includes an invitation to visit Champagne Pommery in France, four-star hotel accommodation in the centre of Reims for two nights, £1,500 spending money and £250 worth of Powder Design UK vouchers.

Lisa Beaumont, Design Director at Powder Design UK, said “I am thrilled Powder is part of Ladies Day at Musselburgh Racecourse. It’s fantastic to be involved with such an iconic and recognised event.

“As a female-owned business Powder is passionate about women expressing themselves through colour, texture, and unique styling. So, I’m very happy to say there’s no better excuse to dress to express and impress than this year’s Style Awards… Go on, it’s time to feel Powderful!”

Tickets are selling fast, so organisers encourage those wanting to attend the race day of the year to act fast to avoid disappointment.

Aisling Johnston, Commercial Manager for Musselburgh Racecourse, said: “A sea of style, elegance and glamour is promised for everyone involved.

“There are nearly not enough words to describe the exquisite looks, fashion and horse racing that make Stobo Castle Ladies Day so renowned in Scotland.

“With all of the built-up excitement around the event throughout the year, this special day is always a sell-out, so make sure you grab the chance to secure your tickets fast!”

Gates open at 11.30 with the first race starting at 14.20 and the last race starting at 16.50. All timings are provisional and may be subject to change with the after party kicking off at 5pm.

Guests can purchase adult tickets now for the price of £50, and purchasing your ticket before midnight 3rd July will save you £5 per person, thereafter general admission tickets will be £55 per person.

Musselburgh Racecourse is six miles from Edinburgh City Centre with direct transport links and a courtesy bus from Wallyford and Newcraighall train stations.

To book your tickets now, please visit https://www.musselburgh-racecourse.co.uk/tickets/stobo-castle-ladies-day-2023