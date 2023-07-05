Top Dementia Risk Factors Your Doctor Wants You to Know

The biggest risk factor for dementia is ageing. While it is not obvious, age does lead to loss of cognitive functions like reasoning, learning and behavioural abilities. About 900,000 people with dementia are living in the UK which is projected to touch 1.6 million by 2040. The disease is common in people over the age of 65 but also found in middle-aged individuals in their 40s and 50s. A few early signs are confusion, failing sense of direction, mood changes, repetitive tasks, apathy and subtle memory changes. But the risk of Alzheimer’s disease, vascular disease and other types of dementia used to go up with advancing age.

If you are looking for a nursing home in Crawley to support dementia patients, consider Ashton Grange Nursing Home led by Nicola Ambler. The facility delivers with many years of experience and has a truly warm, peaceful and homely set-up. This 31-bed establishment specialises in dementia care with 6 luxury ground floor en suite rooms, delightful gardens and a new kitchen for fresh meals available 24 hours. This nursing home in West Sussex offers a range of leisure and therapeutic activities for patient well-being along with treatment. But before getting in touch, look at a few risk factors that may cause and deteriorate dementia.

Alcohol Abuse

Excess consumption has well-documented side effects like brain shrinkage and damage. This is the key core cause of most forms of dementia. Changes in the structure become all the more prominent at old age along with increasing the risk of other medical conditions like high blood pressure and cardiovascular system. But sticking to 2-3 drinks per day can lower the risk by as much as 60%.

Diabetes

Several types of research have concluded that type 1 diabetics were 93% more likely to develop dementia. The main tell-tale signs are misplacing things, sudden change in personality and difficulty in completing tasks. Avoid smoking, manage your blood pressure level, consider aerobic activities for at least 30 minutes per day and request Mediterranean-style dishes at your nursing home in West Sussex. All of these can help slow the progress of dementia.

Depression

People who become depressed late in life had a 70% increased risk of dementia while anyone who has been suffering from depression since middle age is at 80% greater risk. Depression cannot be fully avoided but try sticking to your treatment plan, fighting stress with meditation, knowing yourself well and spending more time with close ones. Avoid too much caffeine, write down the problems and talk to someone trustworthy.

Hypertension

It leads to significant cognitive decline and dementia. This happens because uncontrolled high pressure can damage the brain’s blood vessels and interrupt the blood flow. It can lead to serious vascular dementia. Plaques and tangles may form in the brain due to hypertension as well which might ultimately become a cause of Alzheimer’s.

A reliable dementia nursing home makes sure the disease is well-managed and under control. Try to talk to the experts to ensure a smooth transition from home to the facility and make the most of the holistic care procedures.