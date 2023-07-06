Assessing the key players in the 2023 FA Cup Final

For the first time in the history of the FA Cup, we will see a Manchester Derby final. With the rise of Manchester City over the last decade, Pep Guardiola looks to win his second FA Cup at Wembley but Erik ten Hag will be keen to add to his trophy cabinet after picking up the League Cup in the capital back in February. Regardless of any train strikes or travel concerns, expect London to be raided by Manchester come the start of June in a match of huge significance for both sides.

Indeed, City are in search of an unprecedented treble, one that only United’s team of 1998/99 has accomplished, and while they are favourites to make it to Istanbul in the Champions League when placing a bet on sportsbook sites, Guardiola is well aware that rotating his squad to compete for the Premier League as well as prepare for Wembley is a challenging balancing act. But the Spaniard is embracing the chaos.

“I’m tired, but not tired in my legs like the players,” he said. “There is one more month and a week for sure – [and] we fight for two weeks more. We play this way for six or seven years, we are used to it. It’s not the only time we’ve played six or seven times in one month. It’s the best way to live.”

Over in the United camp, a place in the top four looks to be secure at the time of writing so now all eggs can be thrown in the FA Cup basket. There’s enough experience out there for United to get the best of a City side who may have one eye on Istanbul should they beat Real Madrid. However, both will need their big players to perform. With that in mind, let’s take a look at who could be key to winning the FA Cup final between City and United.

Marcus Rashford

If United are to find the back of the net against such an organised City defence it’s through Marcus Rashford. The England international is enjoying a purple patch of form since returning from the World Cup in December and is finally being given an injury-free run after an inconsistent couple of years. The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo has granted him more responsibility and since becoming the main man for Ten Hag he has seen his goals tally increase. Expect Rashford to drift in on the left and try and cause problems behind the back line.

John Stones

The man tasked with stopping Rashford, whilst also keeping the new City system ticking, it’s safe to say John Stones has become a key component in Guardiola’s new formation. Stepping in from the defence to overload midfield and play the ball into a plethora of world-class talent, Stones has managed to keep Kyle Walker out the team, whilst cropping up with some big goals at the other end of the pitch. Given how much silverware he’s won with City, don’t be surprised to see him lift another trophy atop the Wembley stairs in the final.

Casemiro

The heartbeat of United’s midfield, Casemiro is proving his worth as a truly elite midfielder despite his disciplinary issues throughout his maiden campaign in England. Signed from Real Madrid on the back of his fifth Champions League win, the Brazilian is crucial at screening the United defence, and given the injuries that have piled up there that has been so important in the final run of the season. He’ll need to try and keep City duo Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne quiet, though that’s easier said than done.