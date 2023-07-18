Dental group adds senior finance expert to its equation

Glasgow firm turns to former Cameron House Director of Finance

ONE of Scotland’s leading dental groups has appointed new Finance Director Donna McBurnie who joins most recently from Cameron House Resort in Loch Lomond.

Having qualified in 2001, Donna brings more than 20 years of experience including senior leadership positions in drinks retail, hospitality and banking.

As Finance Director, Donna will play a crucial role in overseeing the financial operations and growth strategies of Scottish Dental Care which operates 19 practices throughout the country.

Her expertise in financial analysis, budgeting, and risk management will contribute significantly to the company’s drive to be at the forefront of the sector.

Donna said: “Scottish Dental Care has a strong reputation for providing high-quality dental services, and I am eager to contribute to its continued growth and success.

“I look forward to collaborating with the talented senior leadership team and leveraging my expertise to enhance the company’s financial performance.

“It’s my aim to aid Scottish Dental Care in continuing its growth journey and to acquire a greater market share within Scotland’s dental sector.”

Donna’s recruitment as Finance Director follows closely on from the group appointing a new Head of Recruitment, Lauren Singh, with the moves reflective of the firm’s growing ambition.

Lynn Hood, Chief Executive of Scottish Dental Care, said: “Donna’s previous experience in a guest centric, service led environment will ensure that we continue to drive both exceptional dental care and financial performance in parallel.

“Her appointment underlines our commitment to maintaining strong financial management and driving sustainable growth.

“Donna’s proven track record, and deep understanding of financial strategies will be instrumental in supporting our vision for the future. We look forward to working closely with Donna to achieve our goals and further strengthen Scottish Dental Care’s position in the Scottish dental sector.”

The exclusively Scottish dental group consists of 80 dentists, employing more than 200 team members, serving around 200,000 patients. Its practices provide a broad mix of treatments with most offering NHS services alongside private care.

It is owned by brothers and founders Philip and Christopher Friel. Philip, a renowned dentist and the group’s director of dentistry, sets the strategic clinical matters, while Christopher oversees the expansion strategy and group legal services in his role as mergers and acquisitions director.

Its Advanced Dentistry brand is a subdivision of Scottish Dental Care, with two clinics in Glasgow and Castle House Dental Clinic in Inverness, providing state-of-the-art cosmetic dentistry, teeth straightening, dental implants and facial aesthetics.

To find out more about Scottish Dental Care, visit: www.scottishdentalcare.co.uk and www.advanceddentistryscotland.com