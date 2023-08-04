SCOTLAND’S leading financial services recruiter has been identified by JP Morgan Private Bank as one of the top 200 women-powered businesses in the UK.

Founded by respected entrepreneur Betsy Williamson in 2005, Core-Asset Consulting receives the accolade shortly after being named a leading trailblazer at the end of 2022.

The firm – which now turns over £26.5m a year – places a strong focus on diversity, equity, inclusion and progressive working practices for both men and women.

Louise Powrie, co-Managing Director of Core-Asset Consulting, said: “This year’s standings perfectly reflect our continually growing upward trajectory which has seen us truly excel as a business.

“We place inclusion at the heart of what we do and have recently launched a new initiative to help improve socio-economic diversity in the sector – this accolade from JP Morgan highlights that we are more than meeting these goals.

“As an Edinburgh-based business that has grown from a start-up into Scotland’s leading financial services recruiter, the report – which celebrates women-powered businesses – should serve as a driver for all companies across the country which are fuelling female ambition and advancing financial equality.

“We are delighted to be a part of underlining the incredibly diverse role that women play in impacting and shaping British businesses and the economy.

“Each and every one of the top 200 businesses deserve their recognition – it’s fantastic high-growth businesses like these that will fuel our future.”

Core-Asset was born out of Betsy’s desire to take the best of her experience of large corporate recruiters, applying the focus on infrastructure and training to a more sector-specialised business.

It ranked 38 out of 200 in the third instalment of the annual JP Morgan report. It analysed over 46,000 companies that together form the UK’s high-growth ecosystem, revealing 13,255 women-powered businesses founded, led, owned, or managed by women.

Charlotte Bobroff and Stephanie Khalef-Wassmer, Co-heads of UK Women & Wealth and Executive Directors at J.P. Morgan Private Bank said: “Investing in the advancement of women is a focus of our firm that we believe is critical.

“Over the years, we have developed and launched a range of resources, networks and tools that enable women to progress in their career journeys as despite their impressive performance, women-powered companies still face the challenge of being underrepresented compared to their male counterparts.”

Core-Asset Consulting is Scotland’s pre-eminent recruitment and headhunting agency dedicated to financial and professional services.

Based in Edinburgh, the firm employs 24 people and works across the entire financial services sector, from the smallest boutiques to the biggest global players.

Initially the firm carved its reputation in Scotland’s globally-renowned asset management sector. However, the success of its model allowed it to expand across the wider financial services market. It now boasts dedicated accounting, investment operations and finance teams and also works in Scotland’s thriving legal sector.