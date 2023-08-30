SCOTS connectivity and network specialist, Clarus Networks Group, has launched a new Maritime and Energy Division across the border.

Currently based in Bathgate, West Lothian the team plans to expand further by opening more offices in Aberdeen and Milton Keynes at the start of 2024.

Their new office in Norwich, Norfolk represents the first permanent Clarus office outside of Scotland, with access to key maritime and logistics locations.

The new Maritime & Energy Division uses wireless earth orbit satellites to deliver reliable connections to merchant vessels, cruise ships, yachts, ferries and offshore energy bases.

Remote conditions faced by maritime vessels and offshore energy operations.

The expansion comes during a period of growth for Clarus, with revenue increasing by 328% compared to 2022 figures.

Key technology used by Clarus in their new division is Starlink, a low earth orbit (LEO) satellite system that provides high speed broadband and internet services for at sea connection.

The technology includes high-performance antennas designed to withstand extreme weather and temperatures, ensuring that connectivity is delivered in the most challenging environments.

Starlink users can expect download speeds of up to 220 Mbps, allowing for remote working and video calls back to shore.

This enhances operations as well as improves crew welfare, productivity and vessel management.

Maritime clients include Valaris, P&O Ferries, Stödig Ship Management, Ineos and SSE.

Chris Schonhut, Director of Maritime & Energy, will lead the Norwich division: “Joining the Clarus team means working with the most powerful connectivity technology available.

“In my new role, I’m excited to be providing specialist support for businesses, unifying connectivity systems to support efficient operations at sea.”

Derek Phillips, Group Managing Director at The Clarus Networks Group, said: “With 70% of the world covered in water, we believe that fast, reliable connectivity should be just as accessible in the ocean as in the office.

“Our new division will provide tailored and managed wireless solutions.

“Clarus’ expansion with our first permanent office outside Scotland reflects a high growth period and ambitious targets for the year ahead.”

The Clarus team will take part in the Offshore Europe conference in Aberdeen in September 2023, furthering connections in the region ahead of opening their third office next year.