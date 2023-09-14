The 3 Clearest Signs Your Home Has Asbestos  

So you’re digging around the recesses of your place and start wondering, “Could this house have asbestos?” You’re smart to ask because back in the day, asbestos was the go-to for all sorts of building materials. But don’t don the hazmat suit just yet. Here are the three clearest signs that could indicate your home is harbouring this sneaky substance.

1. Your Home’s Age: It’s Got That Vintage Vibe

If your home was built before the 1980s, there’s a chance it could contain asbestos. This mineral was wildly popular because of its heat-resistant, insulating, and fireproof qualities. Builders used it in everything from roof shingles to floor tiles. So, if your place is giving off serious retro vibes, you might want to dig a little deeper. But don’t dig too deep. Asbestos is toxic as the particles are disturbed and distributed throughout your home – companies like abruss.co.uk are trained to deal with it.

Photo by Tneil Abt on Unsplash

2. Mysterious Floor and Ceiling Tiles

That vintage 9-inch by 9-inch floor tiles and that throwback popcorn-style ceiling might be giving your home some character, but they also might be waving a caution flag about asbestos. Back in the day, asbestos was often a go-to material for these installations because of its durability and fire-resistant properties.

So while you may appreciate the nostalgic charm they bring, you should be wary. But it doesn’t stop with just tiles and ceilings. Asbestos was a jack-of-all-trades in older homes. Take, for instance, the pipe insulation.

If you venture into your basement or peek around older boilers, you might discover insulation that’s not just old but potentially hazardous. It’s a sneaky presence, often overlooked until renovations or repairs are needed. When in doubt about these suspicious materials, it’s always best to err on the side of caution. Before going all DIY, consider calling professionals for an asbestos assessment.

3. Brittle or Crumbling Insulation

If you’ve ever ventured into your attic or basement and stumbled upon insulation that’s looking a tad old-school—like it’s got an oddly fuzzy texture or is crumbling at the touch—you’re right to raise an eyebrow. It’s not just about the age, but the very nature of this insulation. Often referred to as “vermiculite,” this type of insulation has a granular, pebble-like appearance. While not all vermiculite contains asbestos, a significant portion mined from certain areas did. Moreover, time isn’t a friend to materials like this.

As years go by, even the most solid-looking insulation can break down, releasing those potentially harmful asbestos fibres. So, if you find yourself face-to-face with some suspect insulation, don’t play hero and try to remove it yourself. Asbestos is sneakiest when it’s airborne, so it’s best to call in experts who can handle it safely.

A Friendly Reminder

While these signs can give you a heads-up, it’s always a good idea to call in professionals if you’re suspicious. They can provide thorough testing and guidance. Remember, it’s not the presence of asbestos that’s dangerous, but when its fibres become airborne. So, before you go tearing up tiles or insulation, make sure you know what you’re dealing with.

It’s always best to consult a professional before dealing with anything that can cause damage to your health. Your lungs will thank you!