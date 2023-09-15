Cloud software firm expands business with new English office

Dawn of new era as Council leaders welcome Emblation arrival

A SCOTTISH health tech leader has announced that it is well underway in moving staff into its stunning, new £4m office in Stirling, ushering in the start of a new era.

Medical microwave technology innovator Emblation has invested heavily in its new HQ Emblation House – which boasts a sauna, gym, chillout area and a 90-person auditorium – with the first of its growing workforce having moved in this week.

Departments already moved in include Commercial, Corporate and Finance, with the Product Development, Research, Operations and Quality and Regulatory teams expected to move over the next few weeks.

To mark the milestone, senior officials from Stirling Council, including leader Chris Kane, enjoyed a tour of the 20,000 plus square feet premises following its 18-month refurb.

Councillor Kane said: “Emblation is a world leading business, with an outstanding reputation for innovation in health technology.

“The move to Stirling further enhances the growth of the life sciences sector in the city and they are exactly the type of pioneering and forward-thinking company we want to attract.

“Emblation brings high value, highly skilled jobs and with plans for even greater expansion they will help deliver economic diversity and development opportunities to the area.”

Emblation has enjoyed rapid growth and global expansion, thanks to the success of its Swift® device, which has revolutionised treatment of HPV-based skin lesions including Actinic Keratosis, warts and verrucae.

More than 300,000 treatments have been performed across the world and the innovative microwave technology is undergoing trials as a treatment for conditions, such as cervical cancer and skin cancers and pre-cancers.

An essential feature of the new headquarters is the 4000 sq ft production facility, where the company will now carry out manufacturing of a number of its devices. – previously it fully outsourced production – cementing the firm’s commitment to growing the industry in Scotland.

Gary Beale, co-founder and CEO of Emblation said: “The opening of Emblation House represents just how far we have come as a company. Finally showing visitors around the space is incredibly rewarding.

“Watching my vision for our new HQ take shape and become a reality has been incredibly motivating and marks the next chapter in Emblation growth.

“The office represents a positive shift too, not only does it offer a great environment to work but also allows us to double-down on our Scottish roots by bringing production in-house and creating a modern, state of the art centre for innovation.

“We’re hopeful that the new HQ and the rewarding work we’re doing in the sector will not only attract the very best talent, but also offer the perfect platform to take the next leap as a Scottish-based firm with huge global aspirations.”

The creation of Emblation house is seen as a major coup for Stirling and Councillor Kane was joined on his tour by Stirling Council’s Chief Executive Carol Beattie and Chief Operating Officer Brian Roberts.

The Council Leader added: “We’re excited to welcome the relocation of Emblation to Stirling and look forward to working with them in the coming years to help further increase their international growth.

“Castle Business Park is also seeing increased occupation rates as more companies take advantage of Stirling’s excellent transport links, central location and attractive workplace environment. We’re glad Emblation have also recognised our ambition.”

Emblation is also aiming for the new offices to promote collaboration among teams that traditionally work independently in clinical research, engineering, and sales & marketing.

Additionally, it hopes that the new workspace will attract new talent to the team as the business continues to go rapidly grow.

The firm was founded by Gary Beale and Eamon McErlean, who met during post-graduate studies at Heriot Watt university in Edinburgh.

It experienced a significant infusion of funds in 2021, receiving an eight-figure investment from London-based healthcare specialists, Apposite Capital. This financial boost propelled the firm’s rapid worldwide expansion, leading to the acquisition of a distribution company to create Emblation USA.

It also paved the way for the establishment of new Emblation subsidiaries in Canada and Germany, in addition to their expansion into more than 20 other countries.



At the same time, the workforce almost tripled in size, demanding larger office space as it exceeded the capacity of its previous Alloa location, with the new offices being located in Castle Business Park, Stirling.

To find out more about Emblation, call 01259 236132 or visit https://emblation.com/