Scotland’s biggest events venue announces new chair

SCOTTISH events campus, the SEC in Glasgow, has appointed Morag McNeill to take over the role of chair in January 2024.

The announcement coincides with the 10th anniversary of the OVO Hydro, the campus’ main live entertainment venue.

Morag will replace the outgoing Chair, Will Whitehorn, who is stepping down after being in the position for 9 years.

She spent her career as a corporate lawyer and was a senior partner in McGrigors before spending seven years as General Counsel at Forth Ports plc.

Morag is also Chair of Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited.

She’s also been a non-executive director for the SEC for 9 years.

Morag also continues to hold non-executive positions in a number of organisations including Heriot-Watt University and SIS Ventures Limited.

Morag said: “I am delighted to take on the role of Chair of the SEC at what is a very exciting time for the organisation and for Glasgow, with the OVO Hydro celebrating its 10th anniversary.

“I look forward to working with our fantastic employees and stakeholders to ensure that we continue to be a world leading venue and deliver economic impact for Glasgow and Scotland.”

Morag continued: “I would also like to thank my predecessor Will.

“His dynamism, vision and leadership over the last nine years have been crucial to the SEC’s continued growth and success.

“Will has been an inspirational Chair and I know I speak for my fellow directors too when I say that it has been a privilege to serve on the Board with him.”

Will Whitehorn said: “It has been an honour to serve one of Glasgow’s greatest and most economically impactful businesses for the last 14 years, four as a non-executive director, through a period of great change.

“I know Morag will do a superb job in leading and guiding the campus and its people through the years ahead where the impact of technology on all live events will continue at an even faster rate.

“Her wealth of experience and forensic ability to grasp the issues the SEC faces has already been recognised in the contribution she has made since joining the Board and will be crucial to the continuing growth and success of the company.”