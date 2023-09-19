First buyers take residence at new upmarket homes in Musselburgh

Demand intensifies after first block sells out at major development

AN EXCITING new development located in the heart of Musselburgh has welcomed its first homeowners this week as they moved into their new upmarket homes.

The Wireworks site, set on the banks of the River Esk, has seen demand for its properties steadily grow, resulting in block two of the development to sell out completely.

The flagship site created by leading property developer Dundas Estates, comes fitted with high spec one, two and three-bedroom apartments.

The new movers come after Dundas opened a mock-up apartment for potential buyers to view – enabling those interested the chance to visualise the luxurious space.

The opening of the walk-through apartment coincides with the launch of Dundas’ on-site sales cabin, which will allow potential buyers to discuss their options in-person with the revamped sales team.

Fronting the customer service operations at The Wireworks is Development Manager, Phil Dean, who has expressed his urgency for buyers to get in touch if they are interested in making the move.

Phil said: “There has been a lot of developments at The Wireworks over the last few months with the release of properties, the creation of the walk-through apartment and the opening of our sales cabin.



“Since these milestones we have found a sharp increase in potential buyers showing interest in these properties.



“Everyday there is a tangible difference on site, and it is great to see the development start to come together.

“We have already had some fantastic feedback from our first move-ins which has been really encouraging for the team to hear.



“It’s our ambition to make this one of the most desirable locations in Musselburgh and the surrounding area, and to finally have people moving into these homes is a huge landmark for us.”

The Wireworks currently has six plots available in block three of the development, starting from £269,995.

Each apartment is equipped with an en suite and a balcony, as well as a spacious open-plan kitchen, dining and living room.

Hive-controlled heating, contemporary kitchens with SMEG appliances, Porcelanosa bathroom tiling and hyperoptic broadband are some of the high specification features within the properties.

The Wireworks is a £35 million redevelopment of the former Brunton Wireworks site in Musselburgh and will bring to market a range of high-spec one to three-bedroom apartments.

Designed by Michael Laird Architects, The Wireworks is inspired by the location’s industrial heritage, while the contemporary homes have been designed to be practical, light-filled and spacious.

Dundas has a mission to create homes that make people feel great. Headquartered in Livingston and proudly Scottish, it has a track record of building well-designed homes that are higher spec than a vast majority of competitor properties.

The award-winning Scottish property developer’s main aim is to always make the buying process one that’s smooth and stress-free.

To learn more about The Wireworks, visit: https://www.dundas.co.uk/developments/the-wireworks