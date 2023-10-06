Athletics: types and betting strategies

Athletics is one of the most exciting and diverse sports, providing many opportunities for bettors and gamblers. To make informed decisions and increase the chances of success in disputes with bookmakers, it is recommended to study the theoretical side of the issue.

Types of betting on athletics

Betting on this discipline, unfortunately, can not boast a wide variation of lines as in other popular sports:

Photo by Nicolas Hoizey on Unsplash

Betting on the winner of the course. It is one of the most popular athletics betting categories. They allow you to make predictions about the athlete who, in the bettor’s opinion, will be the first at the finish line. For more successful bets it is necessary to follow the form and results of athletes, taking into account their current condition and history of performances.

Betting on time. This type of prediction is often used for running disciplines. They are made on the indicative time, which will show the athlete. Based on the analysis of past results and current form, more accurate predictions can be made. It is also important to take into account the weather conditions and the condition of the sports ground, as they can affect the outcome of the race. Today new UK bookies are promoting this type of betting actively.

are promoting this type of betting actively. Jumping and throwing bets. These are options for disciplines related to jumping and throwing, there are more specific types of bets. For example, in discus throwing, you can bet on the distance an athlete will throw the discus or the height they will jump in a jump. It requires a more detailed analysis of the athletes’ technique and fitness.

Betting on team events. Athletics also includes team events such as relays and marathons. Here you can bet on the team or country that the bettor believes will achieve the best results. The strength of the team’s line-up, its history of success and its strategy should be assessed to make the most informed bets possible.

During big athletics events, bookmakers often extend their betting lines. For example, at the Olympic Games, lines are usually available on the number of medals a certain country will earn or whether a new record will be set.

Athletics betting strategies

Following different strategies is important to ensure that the player’s account is not lost in a few bets. For this purpose, it is recommended to adhere to the following factors:

Analyzing form and results. Before placing a bet, it is always a good idea to study the form and previous results of the athletes. You need to find out what distances or disciplines they prefer and how they cope with certain conditions. Analytics and statistics also play an important role in predicting results. Statistical data and data from previous competitions should be examined. This will help identify patterns and trends that may affect the outcome of the competition.

Consideration of environmental factors. Weather conditions, the condition of the sports grounds, and even the mental attitude of the athletes can have a significant impact on performance. It is necessary to think about which athletes are better able to cope with certain conditions and courses. The effect of wind, rain and temperature on sports performance should definitely be considered.

Bankroll Management. The most important rule when betting on sports is to manage your own bankroll. It is recommended to set limits for betting and not to exceed them. You should bet only what you can lose. This will help to avoid large financial losses and keep the pleasure of betting.

Individual characteristics of athletes. You should not forget to take into account the individual characteristics of each athlete. Some athletes may be more resistant to stress, while others may be able to show their potential in important competitions. Knowing the psychological component can help you make more accurate decisions.

Information Resources. You should keep up to date with sports news, analysis and discussions on specialized forums. First-hand information can help you get an extra edge when betting.

Live betting. Live betting allows you to react to changes in the situation during the competition. It can be particularly useful in athletics, where results can change quickly. However, you need to be careful not to make spontaneous bets without analyzing them.

On top of that, the home wall factor should be taken into account. Often athletes show their best in front of their own spectators.

Athletics offers many betting opportunities. Following the proposed strategies and tips, the bettor will be able to enjoy athletics and increase the chances of success in betting.