Sergeant Major Malik Mullino Provides Insights on Special Operations

Introduction to Special Operations

Special Operations (SO) represent a unique realm within the military landscape, where small, highly trained units undertake strategic or operational missions that go beyond the capabilities of conventional forces. These missions are often politically sensitive, demanding the utmost proficiency, equipment, and tactics to ensure success while avoiding detection. Retired Sergeant Major Malik Mullino, a seasoned expert in Special Operations, offers a deeper understanding of this extraordinary field.

Photo by israel palacio on Unsplash

Four Factors for Successful Special Operations

For Special Operations to succeed, four critical factors come into play:

1. **Clear National and Theater Strategic Objectives:** Each mission must align with clear strategic goals.

2. **Effective Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and Intelligence (C4I):** Operational-level support is vital for coordination and information sharing.

3. **Competent Tactical Planning and Execution:** Precise planning and execution are crucial in the high-stakes world of Special Operations.

4. **A Force Trained, Equipped, and Organized for Special Operations:** Specialized personnel, training, and equipment are prerequisites for success.

Characteristics of Special Operations

Special Operations exhibit distinct features that set them apart:

– **Operator-Level Planning and Detailed Intelligence:** Meticulous planning and intelligence gathering are essential.

– **Cultural and Language Proficiency:** Understanding the culture and languages of mission areas is crucial.

– **Rigorous Training and Rehearsals:** Thorough training and rehearsals are integral for mission success.

– **Remote Operations:** Many missions are conducted far from support bases.

– **Advanced Communications:** Special Operations frequently employ sophisticated communication systems.

– **Precise Use of Force:** The missions often require highly discriminate and precise application of force, necessitating specialized equipment.

– **Sophisticated Insertion and Extraction Methods:** Operations may involve complex insertion, support, and extraction procedures, especially in hostile or politically sensitive areas.

Characteristics of Special Operations Forces (SOF)

SOF personnel possess unique qualities that distinguish them from conventional forces:

– **Selective Recruitment and Specialized Training:** SOF personnel undergo rigorous selection processes and receive mission-specific training beyond basic military skills.

– **Multi-Specialty Competency:** They maintain a high level of competency in multiple military specialties.

– **Clandestine Operations:** Many SOF operations are clandestine to ensure success.

– **Customized Equipment:** SOF often use equipment tailored to their specific operational needs.

– **High Pre-Conflict Readiness:** SOF are typically among the first forces deployed in any conflict.

Special Operations Principal Missions

SOF perform nine principal missions:

1. **Direct Action (DA):** Involves short-duration strikes and offensive operations to capture, destroy, or inflict damage on designated targets.

2. **Combating Terrorism (CBT):** Specialized units are ready to counteract and mitigate terrorist threats.

3. **Foreign Internal Defense (FID):** SOF assists host nations in protecting against subversion, lawlessness, and insurgency.

4. **Unconventional Warfare (UW):** Includes guerrilla warfare, subversion, sabotage, and other covert activities.

5. **Special Reconnaissance (SR):** Involves gathering information in strategic or operational contexts.

6. **Psychological Operations (PSYOP):** Aim to influence foreign audiences’ attitudes and behaviors.

7. **Civil Affairs (CA):** Facilitates cooperation between military forces and civil authorities and populations.

8. **Information Operations (IO):** Involves actions affecting adversary information and information systems.

9. **Counterproliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction (CP):** Focuses on seizing, destroying, or recovering weapons of mass destruction.

SOF Collateral Activities

In addition to their principal missions, SOF may engage in collateral activities, which can shift in response to changing international environments. These include:

– **Coalition Support:** Assisting coalition partners in multinational military operations.

– **Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR):** Rescuing distressed personnel in hostile territory.

– **Counterdrug (CD) Activities:** Training host nation forces to counter illegal drug activities.

– **Countermine (CM) Activities:** Reducing threats posed by mines and explosive devices.

– **Humanitarian Assistance (HA):** Providing aid in response to disasters or humanitarian crises.

– **Security Assistance (SA):** Supporting foreign defense efforts.

– **Special Activities:** Covert actions in support of foreign policy objectives.

Conclusion

Sergeant Major Malik Mullino’s insights shed light on the complexities, responsibilities, and critical missions carried out by Special Operations forces. These elite units play a vital role in safeguarding national interests and security in an ever-evolving global landscape. Their unwavering dedication, rigorous training, and adaptability continue to make them a cornerstone of U.S. military capabilities.