What Are Graduated Sports Sunglasses: And Why You Need Them 

Graduated sports sunglasses are worn by professional athletes. However, that doesn’t mean that you need to be a professional to start using them.

These sunglasses and prescription sports goggles are available for anyone, regardless of your activity level. Whether you’re just getting started in sports, have been doing it for years, or are a professional, you need to understand what graduated sports sunglasses are and how they will benefit you.

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

Graduated Sports Sunglasses

As their name suggests, sports sunglasses are simply sunglasses designed to be worn while undertaking sport. The graduated part means that the lenses are two-tone. One area is lighter, the other darker. This two-tone effect makes it easier for you to see in different light settings.

It includes being able to wear the same sunglasses inside and outside. However, it’s particularly effective at reducing the glare of the sun while ensuring colours around you remain vibrant. That can make the difference between hitting a ball or cycling around a corner, depending on your preferred sport.

It’s also possible to add photochromic lenses, these automatically adjust to light levels, allowing you to keep wearing your glasses and see perfectly, regardless of whether it’s dawn, dusk, or any time between.

You can also get polarised sunglasses or ones with an anti-reflective coating. Both are good at reducing glare from different surfaces.

Why You Need These Sunglasses

There are several reasons why you should be investing in these sunglasses today:

Safety

Graduated sports sunglasses don’t just protect you from the glare of the sun. They offer UV protection as standard. This is essential if you spend a lot of time outside undertaking sports. The UV rays can be harmful to your eyes and cause vision issues later in life.

Of course, having glasses designed to be worn while playing sports means they are highly unlikely to fall off mid-sport. That means no sudden vision change or damaged glasses. It can save you an embarrassing moment in your sport and the cost of replacing your glasses.

Better Vision

Perhaps one of the best things about sports sunglasses is that they don’t interfere with your vision. This is especially true if you opt for sports goggles. They will give better protection and peripheral vision than standard glasses.

Combine that with the anti-glare and UV protection and you’ll be able to see the road ahead or the ball clearly. Depending on which sport you prefer.

Improved Focus

The fact that glare from the sun is no longer a problem and that you have excellent peripheral vision means that you can concentrate on your chosen sport and improve.

Sports sunglasses increase your self-confidence when playing, because you know that you are able to engage in every part of your chosen sport.

Summing Up

Deciding to buy graduated sports sunglasses means being in the best possible position to do well in any sport. The purchasing process is simple, and the benefits are obvious.

Simply place an order and experience the pleasure of this type of sunglasses.