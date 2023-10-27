New surf resort makes big waves in Scotland

EDINBURGH will soon be home to the world’s first inland surfing resort, featuring a wave pool three times the size of Wembley football pitch.

Lost Shore Surf Resort will be Scotland’s newest tourism and leisure destination, complete with luxury lodges, restaurants and a spa.

With a beachfront stretching for 250 metres, the surfing lagoon is will be the biggest across all of Europe, as well as one of the most advanced on the planet.

The resort is set within a 60 acre country park.

The cutting-edge wave technology, developed by Wavegarden, is capable of producing up to 1000 customisable waves per hour, from 52 software driven modules.

Surfers will be able to enjoy wave rides of up to 22 seconds across more than 20 different varieties of waves.

Beginners will be able to benefit from tuition from surfing instructors and wetsuits and surfboard hire will be included in the cost.

Bosses have also revealed that vouchers are now on sale to celebrate the first look for the public, and the launch of the new website.

These limited numbers of vouchers for surfing and accommodation are at huge discounts. Overnight pod stay vouchers can be purchased at prices from £100 for two people.

Marc Crothall MBE, Chief Executive of the Scottish Tourism Alliance, said: “This spectacular resort is going to be a real game changer for Scottish tourism.

“Not only will this attract people from all over the UK, but from right across the world.

“To have an asset like this just 10 minutes from Edinburgh Airport and on the doorstep of an already world famous tourism destination is fantastic.

“These new pictures show what an incredible place this will be. I cannot wait to see it open in September.”

Scottish professional surfing star Ben Larg, added: “Lost Shore is going to push up the level of Scottish surfing, bring so many more people to the sport, and, who knows, maybe get some Scots in the Team GB squad for the Olympics.

“It can be really difficult to access surfing in Scotland sometimes, but this is going to deliver reliable waves all the time.

“If I had access to this sort of facility when I was young, I would be such a better surfer now. That’s why Lost Shore will be so good for the next generation.”

Andy Hadden, founder of Lost Shore Surf Resort, said: “It is so incredibly exciting for us to share these new images.

“Bringing the world’s first inland surfing resort to Scotland is such a huge addition to the world class tourism that we already have.

“To celebrate our new website, we are offering amazing value on our vouchers, allowing you to be one of the first to enjoy the resort at a fantastic discount.

“Get together with friends or start planning that family holiday, buying your experiences now at the best price they will ever be.”