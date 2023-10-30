A HILARIOUS video shows a Canadian ice hockey coach’s reaction to trying Scottish dish stovies for the first time.

Fife Flyers hired Tom Coolen in the summer to take the reins of the Scots side as they look to push for a successful Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) season.

Getting to grips with Scottish culture, the 69-year-old was caught on camera asking where he could get a bowl of “that potato dish” that everybody had been telling him about.

A deal was subsequently struck between Coolen and his team’s social media gurus that if the Flyers bested the Guildford Flames in their next match, a bowl of stovies would be waiting for him.

The clip begins with Coolen approaching his social media team, asking: “Where can I get…where’s the best place for me to go to get a bowl or whatever it is of that potato dish that everybody is telling me about?”

Behind the camera, a woman answers: “The rink, in the bar.”

The video then switches to live action from Saturday’s game against the Guildford Flames as Troy Lajeunesse scores the third and final goal of the 3-0 victory.

On-screen text reads: “Off camera, a deal was made…if Flyers win on Saturday, we’ll make sure Tom had stovies waiting for him post-match.”

Coach Coolen had never tried the Scottish delicacy until the Flyers win over the Guildford Flames. Credit: Fife Flyers

The clip then cuts to show Coolen in his matchday suit as he takes tinfoil off the top off a dish whilst holding a fork in his right hand.

He says: “I want to know what this is called, what is it really called?”

Seemingly a little confused by the reply of stovies, the hockey boss asks for the staff to spell the delicious meal out for him.

This seems to put a little more confidence into the former Buffalo Sabre’s assistant coach as he inspects the steam coming off the food.

He says: “Oh my goodness, look at that, stovies. I am trying my first thing of stovies, I’ve never seen it, it looks like a potato mash thing of some sort.

“Now I’m a big potato guy but I’ve yet to try stovies so here I go, I’m not going to ask what’s in it – maybe I don’t want to know.

“I really like that, stovies, yeah I tell you what I’m going to do – is it okay if I take the rest of it home?”

Fife Flyers shared the video to social media on Sunday with the caption: “Two points. The currency of stovies.”

The video received over 700 likes with tens of comments celebrating the Flyers’ head coach’s choice of post-match meal.

One said: “Tom Coolen, powered by stovies.”

Another added: “Tom mate, you have whatever you want.”

A third replied: “He’s just brilliant, love coach Coolen.”

Another commented: “You’ve got to love coach Coolen, he’s brilliant.”

The Fife Flyers are currently sixth in the EIHL table having won two of their four matches so far this season.