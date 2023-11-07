The Importance Of Eco-Friendly Handling Of Wind Turbine Components

Wind farms play a vital role in the production of wind energy. Supplying a clean and renewable source of energy for both domestic and commercial customers, wind farms and the maintenance of wind turbines is important for the environment and our country’s use of renewable energy sources.

Photo by Nicholas Doherty on Unsplash

Eco-friendly wind farm dismantling

Wind turbines are made of a number of major components and therefore require specialist servicing and maintenance.

The main components of a wind turbine are:

The rotor, which is made of fibreglass and resin

The nacelle, which houses the gearbox, generator, and other components

The tower, which is made of steel

The foundation, which is made of concrete

When the time comes for a wind turbine or wind farm to be decommissioned, it is incredibly important that the handling of such major components and the discarding of them is complete in an efficient and eco-friendly way. Since dismantling and decommissioning requires a lot of labour and can often take several months to complete, a team of wind service industry experts are best suited to the job. Professional engineers can ensure that the resale and recycling of major components is a priority.

Preserving the positive impact of wind farms

One of the main reasons as to why the eco-friendly handling of wind turbine components is so important is to preserve the positive environmental impact that these wind farms have. Even in their decommissioning, wind farms should continue to have positive impacts on the environment to ensure that they are 100% eco-friendly from creation through to dismantling.

Since these components are so large, simply leaving them to go to landfill will have a negative effect on the environment, practically reversing all the positive work the wind turbines have done whilst in existence. This is why it is important to access the services of wind industry experts who can dismantle wind turbines cautiously and remove the components from the site in the least harmful way.

Keeping waste to a minimum

Reusing and recycling as much as possible is one of the best ways to handle the dismantling of wind turbines. Ensuring that the environmental impact of wind farm decommissioning is reduced. All of the components of a wind turbine can be reused or recycled, so it is important to make every effort to do so. Wind industry service professionals can offer support in the following ways:

Proper turbine removal

Safe and efficient turbine dismantling

Major component refurbishment, allowing these components to be re-used for the development of new wind farms in the future

Recycling major components in an eco-friendly way

Minimisation of the use of landfills

Re-selling major components to other wind farms

Wind industry services

By accessing the right services and ensuring that the handling and decommissioning of major components is complete in an eco-friendly manner will help to limit any environmental impact that wind turbine dismantling may have. Preserving the positive impacts of wind farms and helping to minimise landfill waste is encouraged within the wind industry and helps to continue the good work of farms on the environment.