Things to Get in Order Before You Jet Off on Vacation 

It’s exciting when you start planning for an upcoming trip, especially one that takes you out of the country. But before you get too deep into daydreaming about sandy beaches or historical sites, make sure you have all the necessary prep work checked off your list. Taking care of certain details ahead of time will ensure your vacation goes smoothly from start to finish.

Photo by Link Hoang on Unsplash

Renew Your Passport

Most countries require U.S. citizens to have a valid passport when entering the country. Standard passports are good for 10 years for adults and 5 years for children under 16. Take a look at the expiration date on your passport – if it is set to expire within 6 months of your travel dates or has already expired, you’ll need to look into US passport renewal in LA or wherever you are based. The passport renewal process can take 4-6 weeks, so don’t put this task off until the last minute!

Refill Prescriptions

It’s also a good idea to be sure you have enough of any prescription medications you normally take to last the duration of your trip. Pack at least an extra week’s supply in case travel delays extend your vacation. Ask your pharmacist for enough refills to accommodate this buffer time. Also, keep all medications in their original labeled containers for security purposes when passing through customs.

Notify Your Bank

The last thing you want is to have your ATM or credit card declined when you try to use it in another country. Call your bank before you leave to let them know your travel dates and destinations. This way they won’t suspect fraudulent activity when they see charges from international locales and can remove any usage restrictions on your accounts while you’re abroad.

Get Local Currency

Skip the hassle of exchanging money upon arrival and order some local currency from your bank a few weeks before your trip. Ask for various smaller denominations and coins along with a few large bills. This way you’ll have pocket change for tipping, transportation and small purchases without having to rely solely on credit cards. Paying in the local currency often gets you a better exchange rate too.

Secure Home Entry Points

Whether it’s installing extra locks, hiding a spare key, or setting up automatic lights, take measures to safeguard your home while you are away. Asking a friend to occasionally park in the driveway and mow the lawn at your house serves dual home security purposes – making it appear lived in and keeping up the curb appeal. Setting lights, a radio, and your lawn irrigation system on variable timers does the same thing.

The key to stress-free travel is checking logistical tasks off your list as early as possible. Following this pre-departure checklist ensures you’ve tied up all the loose ends – so when departure day arrives, you can actually sit back, relax and get excited for the memorable experiences that lie ahead!