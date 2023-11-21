SCOTS shoppers were left disgusted at a driver’s “s***e” parking, after they recklessly left their car stranded across two disabled bays.

The offending car was snapped on Sunday parked outside of the Primark store at the Fort Kinnaird shopping centre in Newcraighall, Edinburgh.

The anonymous shopper appears to have abandoned their motor parked over two separate disability bay parking spaces, made clear by their blue hatched markings and wheelchair motif.

The Volkswagen Passat parked across two separate disability bays. Credit: X/ MJ Plastering & Tiling

The selfish act left locals fuming, with the owner being branded a “b*d” and some even joking that they hope the person “doesn’t reproduce”.

The image shared online shows the silver Volkswagen Passat seemingly having reversed into the closest disability bay to the entrance of the Primark store.

However, the motorist has also parked across the blue and yellow hatched segregation line and the car’s front bumper rests in a second disabled bay.

Shoppers in the background of the image can be seen stopping in shock to check out the motor and the dodgy parking across two of the 2,609 parking spaces available at the retail park.

The image was posted to social media on Sunday by M.J Plastering & Tiling with the caption: “There’s s****e parking and there’s this b****d at Fort Kinnaird.”

The picture received over 100 likes with dozens of comments from many quick to slam the driver of the German-made motor.

One joked: “Boy just wanted to show off that he can afford two different types of alloys.”

Another added: “The madness is that they’ve went to the effort of reversing it badly.”

A third commented: “Unbelievable pal.”

Another quipped: “That’s get-away parking.”

A fifth slammed: “Hope this person doesn’t reproduce and uses condoms.”

Fort Kinnaird is an outdoor retail park which opened in 1989, boasting over 560,000 sq ft and is currently the second largest retail park in the United Kingdom with over 75 shops occupied.