Stylish partnership a perfect fit for Musselburgh Racecourse

Leading boutique named as exclusive fashion sponsor

LEADING Scottish fashion boutique Tiger Lily will roar into 2024 with the start of an exclusive yearlong partnership with Scotland’s most stylish racecourse.

The Broughty Ferry and Aberdeen-based outfitter has been announced as Musselburgh Racecourse’s 2024 Ladies Fashion Sponsor.

As part of the agreement, Tiger Lily is set to host a series of two Style Awards at the East Lothian track’s most popular race days – starting with the annual 6000+ sell out New Year’s Day Race Day on 1 January.

Sarah Montgomery, Senior Commercial and Operations Manager at Musselburgh Racecourse, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Tiger Lily on board as our 2024 Ladies’ fashion partner. Their beautiful designs and focus on timeless style make them a perfect match for our stylish racegoers.

“This partnership is an exciting opportunity to continue elevating the fashion experience at our racedays. We look forward to collaborating on some glamorous and memorable occasions over the next year.”

Specialising in female fashion, the award-winning business has featured in women’s magazine, Grazia, and has also been part of a Gok Wan catwalk on two occasions.

Debbie Brash, Owner of Tiger Lily Boutique, said: “Musselburgh Racecourse attracts thousands of stylish women each year, making it the ideal platform for us to showcase our collections to fashionable racegoers.

“We are absolutely delighted to partner with such a prestigious racecourse as the sponsor of the 2024 Style Awards.

“Our boutique is all about helping women feel confident and elegant, and we can’t wait to see our collections at the races. We look forward to interacting with Musselburgh’s fabulous fans and making our mark on the racing calendar in 2024.”

With its enduring popularity and spectacular coastal location, Musselburgh Racecourse is one of the leading racing venues in the UK.

The course hosts 25 races annually, including Scotland’s longest running and most prestigious Ladies Day held each August. For more information, visit https://www.musselburgh-racecourse.co.uk/

Tiger Lily Boutique is an award-winning women’s fashion retailer based in Dundee and Aberdeen, Scotland. Founded in 2011, the boutique offers a carefully curated collection of contemporary designs, with a focus on timeless style, quality and fit. To learn more about Tiger Lily, visit https://www.tigerlilyboutique.co.uk/