Mackie’s on the menu for Christmas dinner

Scottish ice cream brand makes sweet donation to NHS Grampian

ONE of the UK’s top ice cream brands has donated 2,000 ice cream tubs for patients in all NHS Grampian hospitals this Christmas Day.

Mackie’s of Scotland’s 120ml tubs will feature on the Christmas dinner menu for all patients at all NHS Grampian hospitals, direct from the family farm in Aberdeenshire, where Mackie’s makes all of its ice cream and chocolate.

The donation comes about after Mackie’s Managing Director, Stuart Common, welcomed his first child at the maternity hospital in Aberdeen earlier this year.

Stuart said “It was a reminder that ice cream has the ability to bring people a little moment of happiness, wherever they might be. We’d be delighted if a wee tub of Mackie’s on Christmas day can do anything to make Christmas Day a little better for those spending it in hospital.

“We understand Christmas can be a very difficult time for patients and visitors. We hope we can go some way to bringing a little bit of festive cheer through the gift of some ice cream to be enjoyed on Christmas Day.”

Stuart Donald, a catering manager at NHS Grampian said: “We want to make the Christmas Day meal as special as we can for people in hospital, and we are justly proud of the standard of food we produce.

“Having these tubs of ice cream from Mackie’s will be the cherry on the cake and a great way to round off our menu. We are very grateful to Stuart and all the team at Mackie’s for their very generous donation.”

It comes as Mackie’s donated £3,000 to Aberdeen’s Cash for Kids’ Mission Christmas this past month. The ice cream firm has also donated 600 chocolate bars to the charity’s Aberdeen HQ to keep volunteers spirits high as they sort through donations.

Mackie’s of Scotland produces all its ice cream on the family farm in Aberdeenshire using fresh milk and cream from the dairy herd. Their products are also packaged on site. During manufacturing the process, they are using renewable energy sources such as wind turbines, a bio-mass energy plant, and a 10-acre solar farm.

