Top 5 Health Benefits of Berberine 

People have been using natural supplements for thousands of years. Even today, people still use natural plant extracts as supplements to improve their body health and well-being. Berberine is one of the widely used supplements due to its perceived benefits.

With a long history in Chinese traditional medicine, Berberine has gained popularity among many users in modern society. Unlike other supplements produced synthetically, Berberine is available naturally in abundance, which makes it easy to extract and use in its natural form.

If you are considering using Berberine, this guide explores some potential benefits to its users.

What Are the Berberines’ Health Benefits?

Berberine has many presumed health benefits. Many studies targeting the compound have shown that the chemical has various medicinal effects. Some of the potential benefits you can get from supplements are elaborated below.

1. It Might Lower Blood Sugar, Reducing Diabetes Risks

People have been taking health benefits of berberine supplements to deal with elevated blood sugars. Since Berberine is known to affect metabolism, it is thought to assist in bringing down blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes. Actually, it is responsible for assisting lipid and glucose metabolism.

According to studies, the use of Berberine in a group of people showed that using the supplement resulted in hypoglycemic effects. This indicates that using the compound can lower blood sugar, reducing the effect of diabetes type 2. The use of Berberine has shown similar effects as metformin, which is a medicine used to lower blood sugar.

The compound, besides metabolism, can also lead to increased insulin resistance. This means that people with diabetes Mellitus can benefit greatly by taking berberine supplements.

2. Maybe Effective in Fighting Bacterial Infections

Bacterial infections are among the most common diseases in the world and result in over 7.7 million infections. There are many bacteria that cause infections, some simple while others complicated to treat. Berberine is one of the compounds that can potentially treat several bacterial infections.

Through the study, berberine supplement is effective in controlling Staphylococcus aureus. The bacteria is known to cause some infections, such as pneumonia, meningitis, and sepsis.

The compound has the possibility of inhibiting the growth of H.Pylori and is used in the treatment of cancer, polycystic ovarian syndrome, and metabolic syndrome.

3. Can Facilitate Body Weight Loss

Many people are uncomfortable with their weight. This has led to the rise of many products claiming to assist in weight reduction. Berberine is one of the supplements that is touted to have significant effects on body weight. Using the supplement can result in a decrease in body weight.

The supplement works in different ways to achieve body weight reduction. With various studies seeking to establish how the supplement enables weight reduction, some studies are still ongoing.

One of the studies showed that the trials with Berberine resulted in a weight reduction of 5 pounds. Also, the compound might be efficient in reducing triglyceride levels.

Besides weight reduction, the supplement can also reduce BMI in obese people. The chemical reduces weight by regulating insulin and other chemicals involved in metabolism and blood sugar.

4. Might Help in Reducing Bad Cholesterol

Low-density lipoprotein (LDL) is commonly referred to as bad cholesterol and can cause many health problems. Usually, the cholesterol is waxy, and this can result in clogging of blood vessels, resulting in heart diseases.

Berberine is a common supplement people take to lower their cholesterol levels. Some studies support the use of Berberine in reducing the LDL and triglycerides. For instance, one study found that taking supplements and other lifestyle changes can result in low cholesterol levels. However, the supplement has minimal side effects compared to drugs.

5. May Help People with Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS)

Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is a problem that affects women who are in their reproductive age. The condition results in missed ovulation, cysts in ovaries, irregular periods, and others. This condition results from the production of androgen. Also, people with this condition are at high risk of developing type 2 diabetes Mellitus, hypertension, and heart problems.

While many medications are available to treat the condition, Berberine has shown promising results in people with PCOS. Due to the condition, it can result in insulin utilization in the body. However, studies have shown that using Berberine reduces symptoms of PCOS.

Berberine availability

Like other supplements, Berberine is available in the following forms;

Powder

Capsules

Tablets

Summary

Berberine has been used for hundreds of years to treat various conditions. While in earlier days, the supplement was used without any research, these days, many studies have proved the supplement is efficient in managing some of the common problems. Besides the uses mentioned above, many more issues are solved by taking Berberine.