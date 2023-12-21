Animal bedding is a crucial element of the care and wellbeing of animals. From farm animals like cattle and horses to small domesticated pets like hamsters and guinea pigs. Getting the type of bedding right will make all the difference to the comfort and health of your animals. In this article, discover the best types of bedding for animals and the benefits these bedding options can provide you and your furry companions.

Photo by Tom Hills on Unsplash

Straw Bedding

Straw bedding is one of the most popular types of animal bedding. Used by farmers and domestic pet owners for years, straw is a cost-effective option for animal bedding and is incredibly versatile.

Benefits:

A widely accessible type of bedding

Will create a comfortable and warm environment for animals of various types

Straw of a high quality will provide a good level of absorbency

Starw is easy to store

Lightweight, so can be carried easily

Suitable for:

Although straw is a popular material for animal bedding for most animals, it is more suitable for farm animals, like cattle, pigs, and chickens. Horses are likely to eat straw, so it is best to avoid using it for bedding in equine stables.

Wood Shavings & Sawdust

Another excellent and popular material for animal bedding. Both wood shavings and sawdust offer a comfortable and dry bedding for animals. However, it is important to note that there are many varieties of wood shavings and sawdust, due to the type of wood they are sourced from. Quality wood shavings will be processed adequately, minimising exposure to dust.

Benefits:

Absorbency: Wood shavings and sawdust are very absorbent, which helps to keep animals clean and dry. This is especially important for animals that urinate or defecate frequently.

Odour control: Wood shavings and sawdust naturally absorb odours, which helps to keep the animal’s environment fresh and clean.

Insulation: Wood shavings and sawdust provide insulation for animals, which can help them to stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer.

Cost: Wood shavings and sawdust are relatively inexpensive bedding materials, making them a good value for your money.

Suitable for:

As an alternative to straw, wood shavings and sawdust can be suitable for horses. They are also a popular choice for small animals, and poultry.

However, to protect your animals’ health and wellbeing, it is important to ensure that any wood-based animal bedding products have been dust extracted to minimise exposure to harmful dust mites and reduce the risk of allergic reactions.

Paper Animal Bedding

Paper bedding is a good option for animals that tend to eat their bedding, such as rabbits and guinea pigs. It is also a good option for animals with allergies, as it is dust-free and hypoallergenic. However, paper bedding can be less absorbent than other bedding materials.

Benefits:

Paper can be a highly absorbent material

Good for small animals with allergies

Dust free

Good thermal insulation

Has limited to no adverse effects on an animal’s health and wellbeing

Suitable for:

Paper bedding is typically used by domestic pet owners for small animals like hamsters and guinea pigs. However, varieties of paper bedding products can be used for larger animals such as cattle.