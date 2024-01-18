Vestel Solutions Transforms Wycombe Wanderers FC

VESTEL Visual Solutions, global manufacturer of professional display solutions, has deployed digital signage and interactive displays throughout Wycombe Wanderers Football Club.

The move is part of a major infrastructural project to digitally transform the stadium and boost fan engagement.

The installation covers fan signage in and around the ground that shows pre-match entertainment and post-match scores round-up from around the UK.

In addition, Vestel supplied bar, food, and retail signage, interactive displays in the board and club training rooms, and large screen displays in the corporate areas and hospitality boxes.

The interactivity of the various displays is hoped to enhance the experience of fans, guests, and team personnel alike

Over 50 Vestel displays have been fitted to enhance areas across the grounds, including a 75-inch screen within the club shop showing incoming fans the latest content as they approach the stadium.

Within the store itself, 37 to 55-inch displays offer visuals to promote the latest club merchandise, as well as wider news from the club including ticketing information for upcoming matches.

Vestel hopes the changes will result in a more professional feeling club with increasing revenue through match days and corporate and private events.

Additionally, the firm hopes it could enable ever wider use of the club’s facilities for charities and charitable events among the local community.

Wycombe Wanderers Head of Business Operations, Neil Peters said: “The Vestel screens have been massively beneficial to us and have really enhanced the match day experience for fans.

“They have added huge value to club overall and we are extremely proud of the relationship we have with Vestel.”

Within the stadium, multiple bar areas including Monty’s Bar, Honours Lounge and the Caledonian Lounge have been equipped with an array of vibrant digital signage solutions.

The sings are expected to play an important role in encouraging supporters to spend more time in the stadium prior to kick-off.

Vestel says this is integral both in terms of building the pre-match atmosphere, as well as from a business perspective, with matchday income making up a sizeable proportion of the club’s revenue.

Of particular importance is the club’s standard 3pm Saturday kick-offs, with supporters often wishing to watch the earlier televised matches prior to Wycombe’s game.

Each of the key viewing areas across Adams Park is now fitted with Vestel displays of varying resolution, brightness levels, and sizes – from 55 up to 86 inches.

Because of this, Vestel says, fans are guaranteed a premium viewing experience when meeting at the stadium pre-match.

Menus within bar areas have also been upgraded from paper to digital, with the installation of 55-inch displays in portrait orientation.

David Flintoft, Sales and Marketing Director, Vestel Visual Solutions, said: “We‘re delighted to partner with Wycombe Wanderers FC, supporting the club’s efforts to digitally transform Adams Park.

“We have experience in delivering AV solutions within stadia across Europe. In applying this to Adams Park, the stadium now delivers a first-class pre- and post-match gameday experience.”

Beyond the communal fan areas within the stadium, Wycombe Wanderers has also invested in enhancing its Executive Boxes, each now equipped with 55-inch Vestel high brightness displays.

A Content Management System (CMS), supported by advanced Wi-Fi, means all displays can be managed centrally and with ease to ensure relevant content is showing on every screen.

The club has also deployed additional Vestel solutions to support wider football and business operations.

The home dressing room now features a 55-inch display to support with pre-match tactics and analysis, while a 65-inch interactive model has been installed in the boardroom.

There is also a 65-inch screen installed at Wycombe’s training ground, used by the team’s coaching staff, analysts, and players to review performances and tactics.

The initial deal was for a three-year sponsorship with hopes to further the relationship in the future.