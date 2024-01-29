Wild Card weekend unleashes stunning upsets and superb performances 

The NFL Wild Card playoff matches showcased exhilarating moments, unexpected upsets, and stellar performances that left fans on the edge of their seats.

From rookie quarterbacks making headlines to seasoned professionals facing challenging weather conditions, the weekend had it all.

Without further ado, let’s dive into the thrilling outcomes of each game.

Houston Texans 45-14 Cleveland Browns

In a surprising turn of events at NRG Stadium in Houston, the red-hot rookie quarterback CJ Stroud led the Houston Texans to a resounding 45-14 victory over veteran Joe Flacco and the Cleveland Browns.

The Texans’ 24-14 lead at halftime set the stage for a dominant third quarter, where two pick-sixes sealed the fate of the Browns.

This unexpected win added a layer of unpredictability to the playoffs from the offset, defying the NFL odds and leaving fans in awe.

Kansas City Chiefs 26-7 Miami Dolphins

The sub-zero temperatures at Arrowhead Stadium posed a formidable challenge for the Miami Dolphins, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa struggled to find his rhythm in the harsh conditions.

The Kansas City Chiefs secured a 26-7 victory as they continued their quest for a third Super Bowl title in five years.

The win showcased Patrick Mahomes’ and the Chiefs’ resilience and adaptability, which could prove crucial as they advance in the playoffs.

Dallas Cowboys 32-48 Green Bay Packers

In another upset during Wild Card weekend, the Green Bay Packers, led by Jordan Love, dominated the Dallas Cowboys at the AT&T Stadium.

The Packers stormed to a 27-0 lead in the first half and held on to win the thrilling contest 48-32 in Texas.

The defeat served as a wake-up call for the Cowboys and highlighted the Packers’ potential to disrupt the playoff hierarchy.

Detroit Lions 24-23 Los Angeles Rams

A matchup filled with narrative significance unfolded as Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford faced each other for the first time since their 2021 trade.

Despite Stafford winning a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams since his move to California, he couldn’t guide his team to victory on his anticipated return to Ford Field.

The Detroit Lions secured a nail-biting 24-23 win, marking their first playoff victory in over 30 years.

Buffalo Bills 31-17 Pittsburgh Steelers

Entering the playoffs on a high note with five straight wins, the Buffalo Bills continued their impressive form with a convincing 31-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Perhaps using the snowy conditions in Buffalo to their advantage, the Bills took a commanding 21-0 lead in the first half.

Although the Steelers made a late push, a Khalil Shakir touchdown sealed the game for the Bills, showcasing why many are backing them in the betting on the Super Bowl 2024.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 32-9 Philadelphia Eagles

There was another upset in the final Wild Card weekend game, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers soared over the Philadelphia Eagles in Florida.

The Bucs, led by quarterback Baker Mayfield, secured their place in the next round with a resounding 32-9 victory over last year’s Super Bowl runners-up at the Raymond James Stadium.

Mayfield’s sensational performance, throwing for 337 yards and three touchdowns, underscored the Buccaneers’ offensive prowess and their potential as serious contenders in the postseason.