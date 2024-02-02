Global Cardiology Expert Dr. John Liam Ainsworth Takes Stand Against Online Impersonation 

New York, January 2024

In a swift response to recent instances where malicious online actors have exploited the identity of Dr John Liam Ainsworth, an esteemed 66-year-old Cardiologist originating from London, England, this disclaimer is issued with the paramount aim of shielding the public against potential fraudulent activities.

Profile Overview:

Dr. John Liam Ainsworth, widowed and without children, stands as a revered Cardiologist celebrated for his illustrious career spanning across global boundaries. A graduate of Ponte Vedra High School in Florida, Dr. Ainsworth pursued his cardiology studies at UMass Lowell in Massachusetts. He furthered his education, completing his MBBS in Interventional Cardiology at McGill University in Canada, followed by an interventional cardiology residency at the esteemed University of Cambridge in England.

Statement from Dr. John Liam Ainsworth:

Expressing deep concern regarding the situation, Dr. Ainsworth articulates:

“The revelation that my online identity has been manipulated by unscrupulous individuals for deceptive purposes is deeply troubling. The exploitation of my name to defraud innocent individuals is not only disheartening but also poses significant risks to those who may inadvertently fall victim to these scams.”

DISCLAIMER:

Dr. John Liam Ainsworth, in full collaboration with his official representatives, explicitly declares:

“I wish to underscore unequivocally that I do not, under any circumstances, participate in online solicitation for financial contributions, personal information, or any form of financial transactions. Any requests or communications from accounts claiming to be me are unequivocally fraudulent and should be reported immediately. I am proactively addressing this matter and caution the public to exercise utmost vigilance and discernment in their online interactions.”

Advisory for the Public:

This disclaimer is designed to forewarn the public regarding the ongoing exploitation of Dr. John Liam Ainsworth’s identity. It strongly advises individuals to remain vigilant, verify the authenticity of online communications bearing Dr. Ainsworth’s name, and promptly report any suspicious activities to relevant authorities.

Official Contact Information:

For accurate and up-to-date information, please visit Dr. John Liam Ainsworth’s official website: https://www.drjohnainsworth.com/.

Follow Dr. John Liam Ainsworth on Social Media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/John.ainsworth2512

Instgram: https://instagram.com/j.ainsworthlive

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Email Address: [email protected]

Phone Number: +1 720 798-8712

Note: Any communication outside these official channels should be treated with suspicion and reported immediately.