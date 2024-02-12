How to Host a Virtual Bingo Bonanza 

There’s nothing quite like the thrill – yes, thrill! – of playing bingo.

If you know, you know. But what happens when distance, busy schedules, or something else keeps us from the communal buzz of the bingo hall? Enter the virtual bingo night – a digital twist on the classic that’s ideal for a bit of long-distance entertainment.

Photo by Alejandro Garay on Unsplash

So, how do you set up a virtual bingo bonanza? Here’s your guide to hosting a night of fun, laughter, and maybe even a few lucky winners.

Pick a Platform

Instead of the usual bingo hall bustle, choose a virtual platform that suits your group size and tech savviness. Zoom’s familiar layout might be perfect for a small get-together, while Google Meet can handle larger crowds with ease. Meet also offers built-in games and activities to keep the fun flowing between rounds.

Invitation Inspiration

Ditch the boring email chain and get creative with your virtual invites! Design wacky e-vites with bingo puns like ‘Get ready to shout Bingo-licious!’ or ‘It’s gonna be a ball-tastic night!’

You can even take it a step further by crafting customised online bingo cards with your group’s names or inside jokes. Spread the word through Facebook groups, local online communities, or good old-fashioned word-of-mouth – the more the merrier, after all!

Crown the Caller

Time to choose the master of ceremonies! Opt for someone comfortable sharing their screen and belting out those bingo calls with gusto.

Bonus points for dressing up as a flamboyant bingo hall manager, a celebrity guest star (think bingo-loving Beyoncé!) or even a wacky mascot to keep the atmosphere light and bubbly. Don’t forget to encourage your caller to pepper in some funny anecdotes or trivia between rounds – who knows, maybe you’ll learn something new while marking your cards!

Get the Party Started

Many online bingo apps allow you to join communities to play within, which can help you get the games under way. If not, distribute bingo cards ahead of time and make sure that everybody is fully up to speed with the rules.

The caller can share their bingo app screen, calling out numbers that players mark on their downloaded or printed cards. Make sure everyone can see and hear clearly – no one wants to miss a crucial number in the heat of the game!

Consider adding online quizzes or games, like scavenger hunts, between rounds to keep everyone engaged, especially if you have a larger group.

Perfect Prizes

Homemade delights: Bake some bingo-themed biscuits or whip up a batch of bingo-ball cupcakes.

Digital goodies: E-gift cards, online subscriptions, or even funny virtual backgrounds for the platform can be great prizes.

Charity twist: Donate a portion of the prize pool to a local cause and make your virtual bingo night a night of giving.