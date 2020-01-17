BEST CAMPING EXPERIENCE UNCOVERED

Camping is a recreational activity that has helped a lot of individuals relieve stress, connect more with their environments, share lovely memories with loved ones, and enjoy other health benefits.

Every year, more than 40 million Americans partake in various camping activities. They leave the comfort of their homes to camp in tents, RVs, or under the blue skies and night stars. There are several camping rules and regulations that must be observed if you want to enjoy a safe, comfortable, and exciting experience with Mother Nature.

Connect With Nature

You do not need stress balls or fluffy pillows for stress-relief. You can enjoy a lot of benefits by just connecting with nature during camping periods. Even being surrounded by plants and water can be therapeutic to the body. When one desires to connect with nature, one can be termed to have biophilia.

You do not only stand to enjoy your personal life being outdoors, you also get to enhance your health. Taking an early morning walk with the sun beating down on your skin is an ideal way to get enriched with vitamin D.

Additionally, you can help burn off fats by engaging in low-impact exercise. Practising yoga can help you calm your mind and dispel anxiety. Your mood gets improved via the increase in the levels of serotonin in the body. You do not need a five star hotel to stay relaxed. There are various pro tips available to note prior to hitting the road to enjoy a comfortable, relaxing, and fun-filled outdoor experience.

Action Plan – Steps To Enjoy An Amazing Camping Experience

The following guide has been made available to provide you a memorable stint with nature and stay protecting during camping periods.

Equip Yourself:

It is necessary to estimate what you will need to take with you, based on the space you have and the duration of time you will spend camping. If your journey involves hiking to the campsite, you need to consider the weight and bulk you can accommodate. Hardly anyone would love to carry a 60-pound luggage up a mountain. Ensure that you stick to the necessary items you will need and leave the extras for car camping.

Select Your Pack:

Depending on the duration of your journey, it is ideal that you select the ideal backpack. The volume of your backpack is estimated in liters.

To experience an ideal stress-free journey, it is necessary that you take a backpack weighing 60 to 80 liters; this is perfect for two to five-day hikes. In a case scenario where you need to drive, you can take a small day pack which will house your daily provisions and supplies.

Sleep Well:

Before you embark on a hike, ensure that you take along a tent, sleeping pad (duvet or other cushioning materials), sleeping bag, and pillow. The number of people that you will take along determines the size of the tent that you should take along. Make sure that these items are weather resistant.

Your tent should be light-weight and ideal for spring, summer, and fall conditions. It should be designed to make you warm and dry during light and snow or rain. If your camping activity is during winter, take along a mountaineering tent that can resist harsher weather conditions.

Take Great Camping Food:

There are great camping foods that you can take along with you. These include peanut butter, canned beans, and soup, beef jerky, Granola bars, drink powders, trail mix, coffee, and tea.

They are convenient to pack, do not get spoilt, and do not need cooking. Also, have an empty water bottle with you as you will need it at the campsite to fill it up. If the source of your water is from freshwater habitats, you will need to boil or use purification tablets.

Finally, ensure that you drink at least 16 ounces of water every hour during high-intensity outdoor activities.

Pick The Dress That Is Ideal For Your Environment:

If you are to stay in the burbs, cotton is a preferred choice. However, it may not be friendly for you in the woods. To get the best out of your camping experience, select moisture-absorbent clothes and wool or synthetic socks to leave your body dry and cool. Ensure that you take along your sun hat, raingear, swimsuit, and hiking boots should anything come up.

Have Your Gadgets Ready:

When we talk about gadgets, we are not talking about video games. Gadgets like a flashlight, multi-tool, phone charger, and extra batteries are needed for camping. You can add some extras like a camera, maps, set of binoculars, books, cooler, folding chair, chapstick, and other items that will provide you a safer and fun-filled experience.

Stay Clean:

Take along with your soap, toothpaste, toothbrush, hand sanitizer, garbage bags, and toilet paper to keep yourself clean throughout your camping period, as you are going to get dirty. You will need hand sanitizers to keep your hands free from bacteria, soap to wash your hair, toilet papers to wipe the dirt, and garbage bags to store clean and dirty clothes separately.

Ensure That Your Safety Is Paramount:

Safety is essential during camping activities. Take along with you fully-equipped first-aid kit, blister cream, sunscreen, and other medication. Your camping environment should be clean and free from high grass. Your environment should provide you a wide view. Stay away from places prone to snakes, bears, and other wild animals. Put on high socks to avoid harmful insects such as ticks. In case of a tick attack, use tweezers to cautiously pull it out, ensuring that you do not crush the bug. Disinfect the bitten area with soap and wash your hands instantly.

Set Up A Camp:

Once you arrive at the campsite, look for level ground to pitch the tent. You may need an extra hand to set up your tent and make sure that your tent comes with a tent cover in case of rain. Ensure that your camp is close to a place that has running water to clean dishes, shower, and fill up water bottles. Also, keep your food away from the tent – you can place them in food boxes or hanging bags if it is needed. Finally, you can set up a camping fire for great comfort at night.

These tips should help your camping experience sail smoothly. However, it is ideal that you camp with others to get the best out of your camp stay. To plan an ideal camping trip today please visit this link: camping sites in Britain