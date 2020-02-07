Celtic legend Paul McStay’s son looking to upset the Hoops on Sunday

Chris McStay’s dad Paul is regarded as one of Celtic’s greatest ever players – but the Clyde midfielder insists he can count on his family’s unwavering support in Sunday’s Scottish Cup clash with the Hoops.

McStay junior will aim to make his own mark in the televised clash, although appreciates that his involvement in the last-16 tie will have older Celtic fans reminiscing about his father.

Afterall, Paul was voted a member of Celtic’s greatest ever team by supporters in 2002, having made 677 appearances in his 16 years at the club

The ‘Maestro’ also won three league titles, four Scottish Cups and a League Cup.

The former Celtic and Scotland midfielder will keep track of Sunday’s clash from his adopted home in Sydney, and Chris, who returned to Scotland in 2017, is adamant there will be no divided loyalties in the McStay household.

McStay, who is a team-mate of Ray Grant – son of Celtic legend Peter, said: “My family will be supporting me all the way, as they always have done.

“The Celtic connection goes a long way back and that will be attached to the game but I’m looking forward to it.

“My dad has been fully supportive of me, he’ll always support his kids and family comes first in this instance, that’s what he’s told me but everyone is looking forward to the game.

“He’s had a massive role to play in my career, as have everyone in my family really.

“He has coached me from day one and always been there through the highs and lows.

“He’s always given me the right advice and his experience has really helped me along the way.”

Chris plied his trade with Australian National Premier League NSW team Sutherland Sharks before moving to the Bully Wee in February 2017 via training stints at Celtic and St Mirren.

He was not old enough to appreciate his father’s talent on the pitch in the flesh, but is well aware of his standing within the game.

McStay added: “I was born in 1996 and he retired a year later but I’ve seen games from his past, and he was special player.

“People still talk about him to this day, you see it on social medial and stuff and it’s great to see his achievements recognised with what he’s done in his time at Celtic.

“He deserves all the recognition he gets because he was a great player and great servant for Celtic.”

McStay, who coaches youngsters when he is not playing and training with Clyde, is also well versed in the history of this fixture, with Clyde having stunned Celtic with a 2-1 victory in the competition in 2006.

He added: “It was a great result for Clyde – not so much for Celtic.

“A great moment for the club and one the fans still talk about to this day.

“With this game, it has been brought up even more so.

“It’s a different game, a different period of time.

“Celtic’s dominance over the last ten years has been nothing short of incredible but we have to go out there and try our best on the day.

“As you saw back then, they managed to get that result and we’ll be pushing to do the same.

“It will be good test for us and we’re all looking forward to it.”