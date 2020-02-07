New ways to apply for children and young people disability benefits

Applications for the new Child Disability Payment are going to be available online, face-to-face and by telephone – for the first time ever.

The Scottish Government is introducing the new benefit this summer, replacing the UK Government’s Child Disability Living Allowance.

By offering a variety of ways for people to apply, the Scottish Government wants to make it as easy as possible for those applying when this first disability benefit opens to new claimants. Paper-based applications are the only possible method under the current UK Government system.

Other improvements include:

local delivery staff across the country to provide pre-application support

rolling awards with a maximum review period of ten years when the condition of applicants is unlikely to change

the option of financial short-term assistance if a person challenges a decision to reduce or stop their disability payment

Child Winter Heating Assistance will provide a £200 payment to families with disabled children who receive the highest rate of payment

Social Security Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said:

“We want to remove barriers to accessing the financial support people are eligible for and end the stress and anxiety felt by those using the current UK Government system.

“Offering different, convenient ways to apply, as well as consistent, considerate and sensitive support through the application process, will transform the experience for parents, guardians and carers applying for their loved ones.

“It is a system that recognises that social security is a human right and will treat people with fairness, dignity and respect.”