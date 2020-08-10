Jordan Roberts insists he is thrilled to have signed a two-year deal at Hearts after becoming manager Robbie Neilson’s second summer signing.

The winger returned to Scottish football yesterday after spending the 2015/16 campaign with Inverness.

The 26-year-old joins as a free agent from Ipswich Town, where he also spent spells on loan at Lincoln and Gillingham.

Roberts said: “I’m over the moon to finally get it done. I was in today and saw some of the boys, met the manager and some of the staff and I’m delighted to be here at such a big club.

“It’s an opportunity for me to go out there and play again. I’ve seen Ann Budge and spoken to her and the direction the club wants to go in is perfect for me and a perfect opportunity.

“For me it was a no brainer to come down here and see the stadium, the history behind the club and the direction the manager wants to go in.

“I think it was a big statement from him to come to Hearts after getting Dundee United promoted. It shows the intent in where he wants to go and for me that was a selling point, along with everything else that played a part in it as well.”

Roberts experienced playing in Gorgie as an opposition player but is now relishing running out wearing a maroon jersey.

He added: “I played at Tynecastle when I was at Inverness and it was, I wouldn’t say daunting but it can swallow people whole.

“You want to play in front of big crowds at nice stadiums and even the training facilities are top drawer.

“That’s what it’s about as a player and another selling point that attracts players and makes you want come to a club like Hearts.”

Neilson, who has already brought goalkeeper Craig Gordon back to the club from Celtic, said: “I’m delighted to get Jordan’s deal over the line.

“He’s got a great CV with plenty of experience in England and he’s played in Scotland too, which is a bonus.

“He’s a pacey winger, very direct and athletic so I’m sure he will fit into the system that we want to play.

“I’m looking forward to working with him and I’m confident he’ll be a great addition to the squad.”