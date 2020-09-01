HILL walkers have discovered an ingeniously cheap way to stop bloodsucking midges attacking their faces – for as little as 25p.

Savvy explorers have shared hilarious photographs wearing reusable produce bags from supermarkets in a bid to protect themselves from the biting beasties in Scotland.

John Black, from Alexandria, West Dunbartonshire, paid 30p for his reusable fruit and veg bag from Sainsbury’s ahead of his camping trip near Fort William last weekend.

Sharing a selfie on Facebook of himself wearing the net, the 30-year-old wrote: “What’s the point in paying whatever you pay for these fancy midge nets.

“Sainsbury’s veggie bag for 30p and a scarf is job done.

“If it works it’s not stupid is all I say.”

Another keen camper, Kirsty Tudor from Falkland, Fife shared a photograph wearing her own 25p net from Aldi writing: “Lol Great minds.”

On 26 August adventurer Mikey Tollerfield, 42, from Edinburgh shared a snap wearing his Sainsbury’s bag on his head ahead of a two week holiday around the North Coast 500.

Adding the hashtag Sainsbury’s he wrote: “Midge head net for two week trip and only 30p.

“If the midges are really bad, just double bag…it’s only 60p.

Hundreds of social media users have hailed the Scots “geniuses” for pointing out the hack which could save them spending around £5 on mosquito head nets.

Sophie Rotherforth wrote: “Genius.”

Stewart Kelly said: “Great idea only 30p.”

Mark Cormack wrote: “Great improvising mate.”

Matthew Green said: “Fantastic idea.”

And Janette Scott wrote: “Brill idea! Looking my extra ones out now.”

Ahead of a trip up north, Jane Jones wrote: “Ha ha now there’s a good idea! I’m up in Scotland next week so I might take some with me.”

Speaking today, John said: “I’m a seasoned wild camper. I used to go out all the time walking for miles so I’ve tried everything in the book to keep insects away and a net is always the best way.

“I didn’t think a veggie net would work but it worked the same as your more expensive brands.

I camped [at] Loch Shiel not far from Glenfinnan.

“It was a bit of a hike so I carried minimal – An old phone with a good battery so I never got any pictures.

“The midges were definitely out. Not the worst I’ve seen but a net was definitely needed. Bug spray doesn’t really work too well for me.”

Scotland is set to be hit by a rare, third wave of midges following a population boom this year.

Dr Alison Blackwell, who runs the Scottish Midge Forecast, said this year has been one of the worst years that she remembers for midges.

She believes that the third batch of midges will hatch in September if weather conditions continue as they are.

Over recent weeks, videos have circulated showing hill walkers being ravaged by the beasties while out and about in Scotland.