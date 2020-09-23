Keeper admits Rangers game proves Hibs do not lack key attribute

Ofir Marciano insists the draw with Rangers proves that Hibs cannot be accused of lacking character this season.

The Israeli international goalkeeper also believes that their never-say-die attributes will be crucial if Jack Ross’ side are to take anything from Sunday’s match at champions Celtic.

After taking the lead through Drey Wright last Sunday, Hibs then fought back to claim a point after Christian Doidge cancelled out efforts from Alfredo Morelos and Scott Arfield.

Hibs, who remain third – three points adrift of leaders Rangers, became the first team to score against the Ibrox outfit at the ninth attempt this season.

And Marciano is confident quality on the pitch and a collective steeliness within the squad will ensure the Leith outfit enjoy a successful season.

Marciano said: “To come back from 2-1 down to get a draw, it’s shows a lot of character and that is something we’re really good at this year.

“There are a lot of positive things we can take forward to our next games.

“We know we were going to face a really good side and had to accept we would not dominate every second of the game but we played to our strengths.

“We’re on a good journey and the result against Rangers will not define our season, as the manager has said.

“Even if we had lost, it would not have mattered. We need to keep going and if we put in performances like Sunday I’m sure we’ll have a good season.”

Marciano again impressed in goal for Hibs, particularly when he made a stunning double save to deny Scott Afield from close range.

Speaking to Hibs TV, the 30-year-old added: “I don’t remember much, to be fair, it was pure instincts.

“I tried to be big and get up as fast as I could and tried to cover as much ass I could.

“I am happy that I got a good contact and that I managed to save it.”

Hibs had Stephen McGinn on the bench for the first time after recruiting the experienced midfielder on a one-year deal just days earlier.

Head coach Ross insists the 31-year-old former St Mirren, Watford and Sheffield United player, elder brother of Hibs right back Paul, will be a valuable addition on and off the pitch.

He said: “Stephen gives us leadership on the pitch and in that area of the pitch.

“We have it in the defensive part of the game with some of the players we have but we’re a relatively young in that area of the pitch.

“What Steven has is proven quality and experience and he’s a really good influence on the training pitch as well.

“He’ll play a part for us on this pitch this season and he’s one I think will benefit us in lots of different ways.”