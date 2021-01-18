Edinburgh development has green space as a top priority

AN AMBITIOUS developer has released visuals showing plans for a series of raised gardens that will offer all residents at a thriving Leith development a rare urban feature.

The new communal gardens at Waterfront Plaza by CALA Homes (East) will span approximately 2500 square metres and serve to deliver attractive and sought-after green spaces for residents, something not often offered by urban developments.

Carefully designed and created, these raised gardens total an area of 10 tennis courts, feature generous amounts of seating and a bright southerly aspect and will be finished with artificial grass, paving and attractive planters above, while shielding parking for up to 74 cars below.

Created for recreational use by all residents of the development, the innovative design is the work of Edinburgh-based landscape architecture firm OPEN.

Work is already well underway on the gardens, as well as on an open landscaped walkway connecting directly to key walking and cycling routes. The first section of the gardens is scheduled to open to residents from spring this year.

Alastair Haigh, Associate with OPEN, said: “These gardens are a special element within this site – located above street level they will provide unique spaces for those that are lucky enough to live here.

“Green space is really coveted at the moment, so to be able to provide landscaped gardens that provide this and enhance the views from apartments by covering parking is a fantastic use of the space.”

Designed with contemporary urban living in mind, the gardens will mirror the raised terraces of the development’s townhouses and provide ample green space – unusual for a city development of its kind. The expanse of breathable, outdoor space corresponds with apartment interiors which offer uncluttered, open plan living.

Further landscaped walkways and private gardens serve to create a green, accessible and attractive site, connecting key parts of Leith while transforming formerly disused industrial land.

Phillip Hogg, Sales and Marketing Director for CALA Homes East said: “This new green space was designed with buyers at all stages of life in mind. Our Waterfront Plaza properties cater to a range of potential buyers, so we felt our outdoor space should too, while allowing them to connect easily with the wider area, whether walking or cycling.

“With the large increase in people working from home over the last year, we’re delighted to be able to offer apartments with views and an accessible green space, perfect for short lunch breaks. The secure keypad entry system also makes it an ideal area for relaxing or play.”

As well as cycle and walking routes, the development also benefits excellent transport connections to the surrounding area and city of Edinburgh itself – and is even directly adjacent to the route of the tram extension.

The 2.9-mile tram extension will be in place by 2023, offering effortless journeys across the city. The extended line will travel from the airport, through Edinburgh down to Leith and Newhaven.

Launched in summer 2019, Waterfront Plaza is CALA’s latest brownfield regeneration project.

After the sell-out success of the first release colony apartments, Waterfront Plaza currently features 2 & 3 bedroom apartments & 4 bedroom townhouses ranging from £295,000 to £520,000. For more information please visit: https://www.cala.co.uk/homes-for-sale/scotland/edinburgh/waterfront-plaza-leith or call 0131 516 6832.